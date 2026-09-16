ALADDIN to Open at Floral Pavilion with James Mackenzie

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The Floral Pavilion and UK Productions have revealed further casting for Aladdin, which will run at the New Brighton venue from December 5, 2026-January 3, 2027.

CBBC star James Mackenzie will lead the cast as Abanazar, alongside pantomime favorite Sean Jones, who returns to the Floral Pavilion for his seventh year to play Wishee Washee.

Blackpool-based performer and radio presenter Scott Gallagher will make his pantomime Dame debut as Widow Twankey. West End performer James-Royden Lyley will take on the title role of Aladdin, with SIX star Yna Montarde as Princess Jasmine.

Mackenzie is best known for playing Raven in the multi-BAFTA Award-winning CBBC series Raven, which ran for 15 series. More recently, he has appeared as James in the CBeebies series Molly and Mack. His additional theater and screen credits include work with the National Theatre of Scotland and appearances in River City, Still Game and Outlander.

“I'm delighted to be returning to the role of Abanazar in Aladdin and can't wait to make the Floral Pavilion my home for the festive season,” Mackenzie said. “I hope the people of Merseyside and the Wirral are ready to boo me as I get up to all sorts of mischief with the hilarious Sean Jones! Let the challenge begin.”

Aladdin will run December 5, 2026-January 3, 2027 at the Floral Pavilion in New Brighton. A press performance will take place Wednesday, December 9 at 6:30 p.m.

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