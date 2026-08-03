A TALE OF TWO CITIES UK Tour to Open in Canterbury Sept 2026

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The Marlowe Theatre in Canterbury continues to build on its reputation as one of the United Kingdom's leading regional theatres, expanding its producing work, creative learning initiatives, and long-term development plans while serving as a cultural hub for Kent.

Named UK Theatre of the Year at The Stage Awards 2022, the Marlowe presents a year-round program of musicals, drama, dance, opera, music, and comedy in its 1,200-seat Main House, welcoming West End productions, national touring companies, and a symphony orchestra season to audiences across the region.

In addition to presenting touring productions, the theatre has expanded its producing ambitions, recently launching large-scale plays created in Kent and touring nationally. Its 150-seat Studio serves as a home for research and development, artist residencies, new work, presentations, and an annual family production during the holiday season.

Creative learning remains central to the organization's mission. The Marlowe partners with East Kent Colleges Group to co-deliver a UAL Level 3 Performing Arts course and serves as the national home of Matthew Bourne's New Adventures' Cygnet School as well as the Royal Shakespeare Company's Associate Theatre in the South East. Through its Writers' Room, the theatre also supports emerging playwrights and develops new work by regional artists.

As the largest performing arts employer in Kent, the Marlowe provides work experience opportunities for more than 100 young people annually across multiple departments and operates an award-winning apprenticeship program designed to support the next generation of theatre professionals.

The organization is also investing in several major capital projects, including the transformation of the historic Poor Priests' Hospital into a new Creative Learning Centre and heritage destination with support from the UK Government's Levelling Up Fund and the National Lottery Heritage Fund. The theatre is also planning future improvements to its main venue to expand its technical capabilities and producing capacity.

The Marlowe has also been recognized for audience engagement and workforce development, earning a Stage Award for its support of the theatre industry and a UK Theatre Workforce Award for its People Plan. The organization is additionally committed to environmental sustainability as a Creative Green organization.

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