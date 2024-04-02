A Special One-Off Concert Performance of DUDES SING THE DIVAS! Comes to the Other Palace

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A special one-off performance of Dudes Sing the Divas! is coming to The Other Palace. Performed by Ben Barrow, Jordan Donnelly and Robert Donnelly, the performance comes to the Studio on 4 June.

Join in for a night of pure diva magic and guaranteed entertainment and laughter where "Dudes Sing" will be singing the most iconic songs by the greatest Divas with their powerhouse vocals featuring spellbinding arrangements by Ben Barrow.

Meet Ben Barrow, Jordan Donnelly and Robert Donnelly in this perfect blend of epic performances and comedy. This trio of tenors all met whilst in the show The Choir Of Man and since then have been wowing audiences with Dudes Sing.

Don't miss their rave-reviewed show making its London debut - filled with thrilling twist and turns that will leave you wanting more.

Grab your tickets now and be prepared to be blown away by Dudes Sing. (ticket link being created by venue)

Ben Barrow is originally from Cumbria rand trained in Actor-Musicianship at Guildford School of Acting. His credits as performer include The Maestro/Music Captain in The Choir of Man (Norwegian Cruise Lines), Footloose (UK and international tour), This One's For You (Carter West Creative), Support Act in Ramin Karimloo: From Now On (UK tour), and From Here: A New British Musical (Chiswick Playhouse). As a Musical Director, his work includes Footloose (Assistant Musial Director - UK and international Tour), Beauty and the Beast (Corn Exchange, Newbury), The Importance of Being Earnest (Mercury Theatre Colchester), Ordinary Days (The Theatre Cafe), and From Here: A New British Musical (Musical Supervisor/Composer/Lyricist - Chiswick Playhouse).

Jordan Donnelly is originally from County Armagh in Northern Ireland and trained at Trinity Laban conservatoire of music and dance. His credits include Magical Merlin (West End), The Best of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons (UK your), and The Choir Of Man (Australian Production and Norwegian Cruise Lines).

Robert Donnelly is originally from Dublin, Ireland. He graduated from The Guildford School of Acting in 2022. Since graduating, his credits include The Witches of Eastwick (Sondheim Theatre), and The Choir of Man since 2022 originally joining as swing, before taking over as The Poet.