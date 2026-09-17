A SINATRA CHRISTMAS BY CANDLELIGHT to Play Aldwych Theatre

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A Sinatra Christmas By Candlelight starring Joel Harper-Jackson from Sinatra the Musical will come to the Aldwych Theatre on Sunday 6 December 2026 at 7.30pm. Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday 18 September.

Step straight into New York, New York, as the West End sensation Joel Harper-Jackson takes centre stage for A Sinatra Christmas By Candlelight.

Currently starring as Frank Sinatra in the smash-hit Sinatra the Musical in London's West End, Joel Harper-Jackson brings his acclaimed portrayal of Ol' Blue Eyes to the stage, for this very special Christmas concert celebration.

Joel says “I am so excited to be doing this very special Christmas Sinatra concert at The Aldwych! I have been working with Concerts by Candlelight for many years now performing at iconic venues including Carnegie Hall, The London Palladium and even St Paul's Cathedral. It is so lovely that my two worlds have now collided for this incredible concert that is going to get everyone singing along and feeling really festive!”

Joel will be joined by special guest stars Lauren Byrne (pop girlband 'Remember Monday'), Lloyd Daniels (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, UK tour) and Sharlene Hector (Hercules, Theatre Royal Drury Lane).

Backed by a 17-piece big band, with musical direction by Dave Rose and surrounded by hundreds of candles, Joel will perform Sinatra's greatest classics including My Way, Fly Me to the Moon, New York, New York and That's Life and some of his biggest Christmas hits including Rudolph, The Christmas Song, White Christmas, Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas and Let it Snow!

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 44 Days 16 Hrs 49 Min 27 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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