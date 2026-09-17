A SINATRA CHRISTMAS BY CANDLELIGHT to Play Aldwych Theatre
Joel Harper-Jackson will perform Frank Sinatra classics with special guest stars and a 17-piece big band surrounded by candlelight.
A Sinatra Christmas By Candlelight starring Joel Harper-Jackson from Sinatra the Musical will come to the Aldwych Theatre on Sunday 6 December 2026 at 7.30pm. Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday 18 September.
Step straight into New York, New York, as the West End sensation Joel Harper-Jackson takes centre stage for A Sinatra Christmas By Candlelight.
Currently starring as Frank Sinatra in the smash-hit Sinatra the Musical in London's West End, Joel Harper-Jackson brings his acclaimed portrayal of Ol' Blue Eyes to the stage, for this very special Christmas concert celebration.
Joel says “I am so excited to be doing this very special Christmas Sinatra concert at The Aldwych! I have been working with Concerts by Candlelight for many years now performing at iconic venues including Carnegie Hall, The London Palladium and even St Paul's Cathedral. It is so lovely that my two worlds have now collided for this incredible concert that is going to get everyone singing along and feeling really festive!”
Joel will be joined by special guest stars Lauren Byrne (pop girlband 'Remember Monday'), Lloyd Daniels (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, UK tour) and Sharlene Hector (Hercules, Theatre Royal Drury Lane).
Backed by a 17-piece big band, with musical direction by Dave Rose and surrounded by hundreds of candles, Joel will perform Sinatra's greatest classics including My Way, Fly Me to the Moon, New York, New York and That's Life and some of his biggest Christmas hits including Rudolph, The Christmas Song, White Christmas, Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas and Let it Snow!
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