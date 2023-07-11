A PREOCCUPATION WITH ROMANTIC LOVE Comes to Camden Fringe in August

The performances are on August 1-2.

By: Jul. 11, 2023

POPULAR

West End CABARET Revival Is Coming to Broadway Photo 1 West End CABARET Revival Is Coming to Broadway
Matt Doyle Will Star as Frank Sinatra in World Premiere of SINATRA THE MUSICAL Photo 2 Matt Doyle Will Star as Frank Sinatra in World Premiere of SINATRA THE MUSICAL
THE WIZARD OF OZ Leads Our Top Ten Shows for July Photo 3 THE WIZARD OF OZ Leads Our Top Ten Shows for July
Cast Revealed For FOUR FELONS AND A FUNERAL New Musical Production Photo 4 Cast Revealed For FOUR FELONS AND A FUNERAL New Musical Production

A PREOCCUPATION WITH ROMANTIC LOVE Comes to Camden Fringe in August

Poet and comedian Laura Thurlow is staging her new solo show A Preoccupation with Romantic Love at the Camden Fringe this August prior to a run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe that same month. Laura is a writer and performer, originally from the Great Lakes Region of Canada, with experience performing across Europe. Her recent credits include being a finalist at the European Slam Final held by Commonword (Manchester), and at the Glasgow Women’s Library’s ‘Calm Slam’. She has recently been a featured performer in Edinburgh with both The Loud Poets and Spit It Out! 

The show takes its title from a lecturer’s ten-year-old criticism of Laura’s writing portfolio – that it displayed ‘an unnecessary preoccupation with romantic love.’ In writing this show, she hopes to get it out of her system and shortly move on to writing on more serious matters and perhaps, having rid herself of her terrible desire to be loved, develop a lucrative career as an estate agent. 

‘Preoccupation’ is an hour-long show in six micro-acts – Laura addresses six ‘ghosts’ (her six exes) through the medium of the voicemails they left her to end things. The performance combines traditional stand-up elements with a theatrical staging and portions of poetic verse. In a timeline spanning ten years, she lays plain her romantic disappointments and makes light of the easier sorrows – the European aristocrat who left her behind to pursue a life as a mountaineer in the Yukon, the gregarious Medieval re-enactor who liked everything about her (except most of what she had to say), the three-month love bomber who vanished without a trace. Then there are the harder sorrows – the high school best friend who cut things off abruptly, the married guy who strung her along, the one whose anger did its best to whittle her into nothing – and quite nearly succeeded. 

The show is laugh-out-loud funny and cry-a-little sad, and anyone who has dated men will recognize themself in these stories. It is the show’s specificity that lends it its universality and familiar tone. Laura herself is a gifted comedic voice and storyteller who knows how to put on a show. Come and see ‘Preoccupation’ at Camden Fringe 2023 - and bring your broken heart along with you. 




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
EDINBURGH 2023: Just Might Break A World Record Tonight Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Just Might Break A World Record Tonight

BWW catches up with Myles and Dan to chat about Just Might Break A World Record Tonight.

2
EDINBURGH 2023: Isabel Klein Q&A Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Isabel Klein Q&A

BWW caught up with Isabel Klein to chat about bringing SHOWSTOPPER to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

3
STRICTLY COME DANCING THE PROFESSIONALS 2024 Tour Announced Photo
STRICTLY COME DANCING THE PROFESSIONALS 2024 Tour Announced

May 2024 sees the critically acclaimed Strictly Come Dancing The Professionals UK Tour taking to the road once more.  And for the first time ever, audiences will be treated to a dazzling dozen amazing pro dancers from BBC One’s smash hit Strictly Come Dancing, performing this spectacular show in venues across the country. Tickets are available from Friday 14 July.

4
EDINBURGH 2023: George Zacharopoulos Q&A Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: George Zacharopoulos Q&A

BWW caught up with George Zacharopoulos to chat about bringing Wonderland to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch the All New Trailer For BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN @sohoplace Video Video: Watch the All New Trailer For BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN @sohoplace
Watch Carrie Hope Fletcher Perform New Song from THE CROWN JEWELS Video
Watch Carrie Hope Fletcher Perform New Song from THE CROWN JEWELS
First Look At THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON At The Southwark Playhouse Elephant Video
First Look At THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON At The Southwark Playhouse Elephant
First Look at an All New Trailer For HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Video
First Look at an All New Trailer For HEATHERS THE MUSICAL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel LET'S CALL HER PATTY
NEW YORK, NEW YORK
ALEX EDELMAN: JUST FOR US
Ticket CentralPixel THE COTTAGE
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
MOULIN ROUGE!

Recommended For You