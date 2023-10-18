A CHRISTMAS CAROL Comes to Hoxton Hall in December

Performances are on Saturday 2 and Sunday 3 December at 4pm.

By: Oct. 18, 2023

The Festive Spirits arrive early at Hoxton Hall on Saturday 2 and Sunday 3 December at 4pm, with the award winning Dickens Theatre Company's joyously authentic production of A Christmas Carol, staged in the world renowned Hoxton Hall.



Built in 1863, Hoxton Hall's stunning original wrought iron balconies and fireplaces in the auditorium will add an extra level of theatrical magic to Charles Dickens' famous Christmas ghost story and Victorian classic, A Christmas Carol.



As A Christmas Carol's classic ghosts: Marley and the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future reveal themselves - Hoxton Hall's very own Victorian ghosts (of which there are many within the walls of this beautiful and historic building), will sparkle and applaud their fellow spirits!


The wonderfully uplifting and unique interpretation of A Christmas Carol - with just two actors Ryan Philpott and Hannah Blaikie taking on over 30 characters, is a fast-paced and action-packed 75 minute production! Eastend actor, Ryan Philpott, is delighted to be back on home turf, is known for his regular role in Eastenders over the past 14 years (Seargent Kenny Morris) says: "Hoxton Hall has to be the perfect venue for DTC's A Christmas Carol , and is the first time we have performed it in a proper Victorian Music Hall. The fictitious counting house that belonged to Scrooge and Marley is half a mile away and Charles Dickens was famous for his night walks from his home in Chancery Lane out towards the City and the East and must have frequented Hoxton Hall regularly. I can hear Marley's chains already!"



Dickensian London comes to life behind Hoxton Hall's classic 19th Century frontage on Hoxton Street - a street walked by Charles Dickens - a regular visitor to the variety shows at Hoxton Hall.



A Christmas Carol is adapted by Ryan Philpott, directed by Eric Richard, with the most beautiful and haunting music by Paul Higgs.



A Christmas Carol - a Joyful and Festive start to December's festivities at Hoxton Hall - bursting with Victorian pride and joy!
 



