£64k Awarded to 14 UK Theatres By Theatres Trust and The Linbury Trust in Newest Round of Funding

More than £64,000 is being awarded to 14 theatres by Theatres Trust, the national advisory body for theatres, from its Small Grants Programme supported by The Linbury Trust. Designed to ensure the viability of these valued and vital spaces, the grants scheme will allow theatres to improve accessibility, increase energy efficiency and reduce costs, as well as upgrade key plant and machinery. These are all crucial to ensure the long-term survival of these spaces in an ever-changing and developing world.

Belfast’s MAC will use its Theatres Trust grant to install a new foyer announcement system, which will work across 10 areas within the venue to better support its diverse requirements and users, providing a consistent and inclusive welcome. To improve accessibility for staff and performers the Lighthouse in Poole will add push-button doors so wheelchair users can access the stage and orchestra pit without assistance. The volunteer-run Market Theatre in Ledbury will purchase a mast lift for its tech team, to ensure an accessible and safe method to reach its over-stage lighting grid.

Other accessibility-related projects funded by Theatres Trust include hearing loop installations in the main auditoria at Lichfield Garrick and Theatre Deli Sheffield. Southwold Arts Centre will make its front of house more accessible and purchase equipment to expand its digital offer.

The Courtyard in Hereford will repair its wooden floors in well-used areas, including its dance studio, to ensure the safety and enjoyment of users. Torch Theatre in Milford Haven will install a new air conditioning unit in its ground floor café / gallery space and the Hope Mill Theatre in Manchester and The Gateway Theatre in Seaton will upgrade their air conditioning systems. This will enable the theatres to expand their programming and engagement activities, generating additional income.

Taking an environmentally sustainable approach to support their long-term viability, Barn Theatre in Welwyn Garden City, Duchess Theatre & Chatsworth Arts Centre in Long Eaton, Little Theatre Gateshead and The Mowlem Theatre in Swanage will upgrade to LED lighting in various parts of their buildings.

Jon Morgan, Director of Theatres Trust, comments, Theatres Trust is proud to support these 14 theatres with small but important projects, great examples of the different ways theatres are looking to futureproof their operations and remain at the heart of their communities.

Stuart Hobley, Director of The Linbury Trust, comments, Theatre spaces bring such incredible value to community life, and we’re thrilled to support these theatres, right across the UK, helping them to thrive, improve accessibility, and continue to share the joy of arts and culture with the local people.

The Small Grants Programme supported by The Linbury Trust will reopen for applications in early September, with a deadline of 12th January, 2024.