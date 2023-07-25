£64k Awarded to 14 UK Theatres By Theatres Trust and The Linbury Trust in Newest Round of Funding

The Small Grants Programme supported by The Linbury Trust will reopen for applications in early September, with a deadline of 12 January 2024.

By: Jul. 25, 2023

POPULAR

West End CABARET Revival Is Coming to Broadway Photo 1 West End CABARET Revival Is Coming to Broadway
Matt Doyle Will Star as Frank Sinatra in World Premiere of SINATRA THE MUSICAL Photo 2 Matt Doyle Will Star as Frank Sinatra in World Premiere of SINATRA THE MUSICAL
Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival Photo 3 Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival
Book Review: EXPLORING SHAKESPEARE. A DIRECTOR'S NOTES FROM THE REHEARSAL ROOM by Bill Ale Photo 4 Book Review: EXPLORING SHAKESPEARE. A DIRECTOR'S NOTES FROM THE REHEARSAL ROOM by Bill Alexander

£64k Awarded to 14 UK Theatres By Theatres Trust and The Linbury Trust in Newest Round of Funding

More than £64,000 is being awarded to 14 theatres by Theatres Trust, the national advisory body for theatres, from its Small Grants Programme supported by The Linbury Trust.  Designed to ensure the viability of these valued and vital spaces, the grants scheme will allow theatres to improve accessibility, increase energy efficiency and reduce costs, as well as upgrade key plant and machinery.  These are all crucial to ensure the long-term survival of these spaces in an ever-changing and developing world. 

Belfast’s MAC will use its Theatres Trust grant to install a new foyer announcement system, which will work across 10 areas within the venue to better support its diverse requirements and users, providing a consistent and inclusive welcome.  To improve accessibility for staff and performers the Lighthouse in Poole will add push-button doors so wheelchair users can access the stage and orchestra pit without assistance.  The volunteer-run Market Theatre in Ledbury will purchase a mast lift for its tech team, to ensure an accessible and safe method to reach its over-stage lighting grid.

Other accessibility-related projects funded by Theatres Trust include hearing loop installations in the main auditoria at Lichfield Garrick and Theatre Deli Sheffield.  Southwold Arts Centre will make its front of house more accessible and purchase equipment to expand its digital offer.

The Courtyard in Hereford will repair its wooden floors in well-used areas, including its dance studio, to ensure the safety and enjoyment of users.  Torch Theatre in Milford Haven will install a new air conditioning unit in its ground floor café / gallery space and the Hope Mill Theatre in Manchester and The Gateway Theatre in Seaton will upgrade their air conditioning systems.  This will enable the theatres to expand their programming and engagement activities, generating additional income. 

Taking an environmentally sustainable approach to support their long-term viability, Barn Theatre in Welwyn Garden City, Duchess Theatre & Chatsworth Arts Centre in Long Eaton, Little Theatre Gateshead and The Mowlem Theatre in Swanage will upgrade to LED lighting in various parts of their buildings.

Jon Morgan, Director of Theatres Trust, comments, Theatres Trust is proud to support these 14 theatres with small but important projects, great examples of the different ways theatres are looking to futureproof their operations and remain at the heart of their communities.

Stuart Hobley, Director of The Linbury Trust, comments, Theatre spaces bring such incredible value to community life, and we’re thrilled to support these theatres, right across the UK, helping them to thrive, improve accessibility, and continue to share the joy of arts and culture with the local people.

The Small Grants Programme supported by The Linbury Trust will reopen for applications in early September, with a deadline of 12th January, 2024.



RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Tron Theatre Reveals Autumn-Winter 2023 Season, Artistic Director Andy Arnolds Final Seaso Photo
Tron Theatre Reveals Autumn-Winter 2023 Season, Artistic Director Andy Arnold's Final Season After 16-Year Tenure

The theatre is now introducing their new programme for Autumn-Winter 2023, and announces that it will be Artistic Director, Andy Arnold's last season at the venue as he stands down from the role after almost sixteen years at the artistic helm.

2
Northern Ballet Presents GENERATIONS: Three Short Ballets In Leeds And London This Autumn Photo
Northern Ballet Presents GENERATIONS: Three Short Ballets In Leeds And London This Autumn

This September Northern Ballet will present Generations: Three Short Ballets, a trio of contemporary ballets created by choreographers at different stages of their careers curated by Artistic Director Federico Bonelli.

3
NYMT Reveals New Artistic Directors and Creates 11-Strong Advisory Board Photo
NYMT Reveals New Artistic Directors and Creates 11-Strong Advisory Board

NYMT has announced its new artistic team, who will work with the previously announced CEO Adrian Packer CBE from September 2023.

4
Darlington Hippodrome Reveals Summer 2023 Events Programme Photo
Darlington Hippodrome Reveals Summer 2023 Events Programme

Darlington Hippodrome offers amazing opportunities for adults, families and young people to have some creative fun this summer with a series of workshops and classic films.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch an All New Trailer For CRAZY FOR YOU in the West End Video Video: Watch an All New Trailer For CRAZY FOR YOU in the West End
Watch an All New Trailer For JACK AND THE BEANSTALK at Broadway Theatre, Catford Video
Watch an All New Trailer For JACK AND THE BEANSTALK at Broadway Theatre, Catford
First Look at IN DREAMS at Leeds Playhouse Video
First Look at IN DREAMS at Leeds Playhouse
First Look at an All-New Trailer For THE CRUCIBLE in the West End Video
First Look at an All-New Trailer For THE CRUCIBLE in the West End
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
CHICAGO
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SOME LIKE IT HOT
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME

Recommended For You