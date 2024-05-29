3HAMS Announced As Part of The Edinburgh Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



3HAMS Productions presents 3HAMS, a play by Charlie Traisman & Mākena Miller and directed by Billie Aken-Tyers, will be presented at Just the Tonic at The Mash House - Just the Cask Room, Aug 1-11, 13-25, 14:25.

This innovative play, conceived by Charlie Traisman & Mākena Miller and brought to life under the direction of Billie Aken-Tyers, invites audiences to delve into the complexities of friendship, identity, and self-discovery. Set within the confines of a collective brain, 3HAMS follows the story of MAX & RY, two friends grappling with the truth of their relationship and the changes needed for growth. Amidst the chaos, the greatest revelations emerge from an unlikely source... a literal ham.

Theatre enthusiasts will delight in the clownish antics and comedic brilliance of 3HAMS as it navigates the absurdities of human connection with wit, charm, and a touch of whimsy. With a stellar cast and inventive storytelling, this production promises to leave audiences laughing, reflecting, and ultimately, moved by the power of friendship and self-realization.

3HAMS originates from the desire to offer a more nuanced portrayal of life in recovery from an eating disorder and explores relationships that are forged over shared trauma. In particular, can these dynamics sustain as we break free of toxic cycles? While the friends we find in our darkest moments of mental illness can be live-saving, they can also be the exact thing holding us back as we attempt to heal. By interweaving moments of Clown with more grounded moments between two friends, 3HAMS evokes the mental loops we find ourselves trapped in and wrestles with the realities of codependency, anxiety, and body dysmorphia.

Charlie Traisman & Mākena Miller said: "Integral to 3HAMS is the queer identities of both characters. Each at different points in their queer journey, Ry and Max's respective relationships to their identity influences their relationship with their body. As queer creators ourselves, the distinct experience of LGTBQ+ people with eating disorders and body dysmorphia was important for us to address, as it remains vastly underrepresented and misunderstood. So many of these experiences remain invisible inside of our heads. With this piece, we search for a way to express the "inside". It is not always logical, but it is deeply felt. It traps us, but it also offers us incredible brilliance. It can be tragic but also hilarious and enlivening. This is our exploration of what this existence feels like to us and an investigation of what it takes to break a cycle."

Venue: Just the Tonic at The Mash House - Just the Cask Room

Dates: Aug 1-11, 13-25

Time: 14:25 (1hr)

This show contains elements of clowning and comedic themes. Suitable for ages 12+.

Comments