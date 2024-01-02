26.2 REASONS TO STAY ALIVE Comes to Old Red Lion Theatre This Month

'26.2 Reasons to Stay Alive', is a one woman show about running a marathon with a chronic illness and is written, semi auto-biographically, by Laura Mugford. This show has great heart and cracking wit, whilst taking us on the journey of what it's like to live (and run!) with a chronic illness. With a treadmill centre stage, the show quite literally is non- stop, it challenges traditional theatre, asks big questions about invisible disability, whilst also touching on the beauty and history of running a marathon.

The show will kick off FreshFest 2024 running for three nights on the 23rd, 24th, and 25th of January at 7:30pm.

Just a Regular House is a young company of actors, directors, and designers whose previous shows have received an OFFCOM Commendation, OFFIE and Standing Ovation nominations, and been shortlisted for the 2023 LET Award. We are a tiny team who thrive off pushing the boundaries of what is possible for small scale theatre. 26.2 Reasons to Stay Alive will be our fourth production as a company, and we couldn't be more excited to get you watching this sweaty-60-minute-treadmill-bonanza.

26.2 Reasons to Stay Alive will be at the Old Red Lion Theatre on the 23rd, 24th, and 25th of January at 7:30pm.