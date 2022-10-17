2022 Black British Theatre Awards Winners Announced

The winners of the Black British Theatre Awards 2022 have been announced. The awards' ceremony was held The National Theatre on October 16.

The Black British Theatre Awards, now in their fourth year, celebrate the achievements of black performers and creatives in the UK theatre industry.

For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When the Hue Gets Too Heavy at the Royal Court took two awards. Amara Okereke won the Outstanding Performance In A Musical Award for her performance in My Fair Lady at the London Coliseum.

Here is the full list of the 2022 winners:

Creatives Group

BEST DIRECTOR AWARD

Ryan Calais Cameron and Tristan ,

For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When the Hue Gets Too Heavy, Royal Court

BEST PRODUCER AWARD

Ameena Hamid, The Wiz, Hope Mill Theatre

BEST MUSICAL DIRECTOR AWARD

Sean Green, Get Up Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical, Lyric Theatre

BEST CHOREOGRAPHER OR MOVEMENT DIRECTOR AWARD

Leah Hill, The Wiz, Hope Mill Theatre

BEST OPERA PRODUCTION OR PERFORMANCE AWARD

April Koyejo-Audiger, Jenufa, Royal Opera House

BEST DANCE PRODUCTION AWARD

Ballet Black Double Bill, Ballet Black, Barbican

BEST SOLOIST IN A DANCE PRODUCTION AWARD

Cira Robinson, Ballet Black Double Bill, Barbican

BEST USE OF INNOVATION AND TECHNOLOGY AWARD

Ballet Black, Eightfold, Channel 4

Recognition Group (body of work)

LIGHT AND/OR SOUND RECOGNITION AWARD

Kayodeine

COSTUME DESIGN RECOGNITION AWARD

Jessica Cabassa

BOOK AND LYRICS RECOGNITION AWARD

Lux Knightley

CASTING DIRECTOR RECOGNITION AWARD

Isabella Odoffin

Plays

BEST MALE ACTOR IN A PLAY AWARD

Michael Fatogun, Foxes, Theatre 503

BEST FEMALE ACTOR IN A PLAY AWARD

Selina Jones, An unfinished man, The Yard Theatre

BEST SUPPORTING MALE ACTOR IN A PLAY AWARD

Hayden Mampasi, Passionfruit, New Diorama Theatre

BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE ACTOR IN A PLAY AWARD

Sasha Frost, Folk, Hampstead Theatre

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE IN A PLAY AWARD

Misha Duncan-Barry, My Voice Was Heard But It Was Ignored, Red Ladder Theatre Company UK Tour

BEST PRODUCTION PLAY AWARD

For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When the Hue Gets Too Heavy, Royal Court

Musicals

BEST MALE ACTOR IN A MUSICAL AWARD

Michael Duke, Get Up Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical, Lyric Theatre

BEST FEMALE ACTOR IN A MUSICAL AWARD

Courtney Stapleton, Beauty and the Beast the Musical, UK & Ireland Tour

BEST SUPPORTING MALE ACTOR IN A MUSICAL AWARD

Jordan Shaw, Les Miserables, Sondheim Theatre

BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE ACTOR IN A MUSICAL AWARD

Nicolle Smartt, Domitius, Conway Hall

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE IN A MUSICAL AWARD

Amara Okereke, My Fair Lady, London Coliseum

BEST PRODUCTION MUSICAL AWARD

Domitius, Conway Hall

Achievement Awards

LGBTQIA+ CHAMPION AWARD

Nicole Raquel Dennis

BEST TEACHER AWARD

Hakeem Onibudo, Impact Dance

BEST RECENT GRADUATE AWARD

Dianté Lodge, Laine Theatre Arts

BEST UNDERSTUDY/SWING IN A THEATRE PRODUCTION AWARD

Mitchell Zhangazha, Dear Evan Hansen, Noël Coward Theatre

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Charles Augins

Photo Credit: Black British Theatre Awards