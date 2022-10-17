2022 Black British Theatre Awards Winners Announced
The awards celebrate the achievements of black performers and creatives in the UK theatre industry
The winners of the Black British Theatre Awards 2022 have been announced. The awards' ceremony was held The National Theatre on October 16.
The Black British Theatre Awards, now in their fourth year, celebrate the achievements of black performers and creatives in the UK theatre industry.
For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When the Hue Gets Too Heavy at the Royal Court took two awards. Amara Okereke won the Outstanding Performance In A Musical Award for her performance in My Fair Lady at the London Coliseum.
Here is the full list of the 2022 winners:
Creatives Group
BEST DIRECTOR AWARD
Ryan Calais Cameron and Tristan ,
For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When the Hue Gets Too Heavy, Royal Court
BEST PRODUCER AWARD
Ameena Hamid, The Wiz, Hope Mill Theatre
BEST MUSICAL DIRECTOR AWARD
Sean Green, Get Up Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical, Lyric Theatre
BEST CHOREOGRAPHER OR MOVEMENT DIRECTOR AWARD
Leah Hill, The Wiz, Hope Mill Theatre
BEST OPERA PRODUCTION OR PERFORMANCE AWARD
April Koyejo-Audiger, Jenufa, Royal Opera House
BEST DANCE PRODUCTION AWARD
Ballet Black Double Bill, Ballet Black, Barbican
BEST SOLOIST IN A DANCE PRODUCTION AWARD
Cira Robinson, Ballet Black Double Bill, Barbican
BEST USE OF INNOVATION AND TECHNOLOGY AWARD
Ballet Black, Eightfold, Channel 4
Recognition Group (body of work)
LIGHT AND/OR SOUND RECOGNITION AWARD
Kayodeine
COSTUME DESIGN RECOGNITION AWARD
Jessica Cabassa
BOOK AND LYRICS RECOGNITION AWARD
Lux Knightley
CASTING DIRECTOR RECOGNITION AWARD
Plays
BEST MALE ACTOR IN A PLAY AWARD
Michael Fatogun, Foxes, Theatre 503
BEST FEMALE ACTOR IN A PLAY AWARD
Selina Jones, An unfinished man, The Yard Theatre
BEST SUPPORTING MALE ACTOR IN A PLAY AWARD
Hayden Mampasi, Passionfruit, New Diorama Theatre
BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE ACTOR IN A PLAY AWARD
Sasha Frost, Folk, Hampstead Theatre
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE IN A PLAY AWARD
Misha Duncan-Barry, My Voice Was Heard But It Was Ignored, Red Ladder Theatre Company UK Tour
BEST PRODUCTION PLAY AWARD
For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When the Hue Gets Too Heavy, Royal Court
Musicals
BEST MALE ACTOR IN A MUSICAL AWARD
Michael Duke, Get Up Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical, Lyric Theatre
BEST FEMALE ACTOR IN A MUSICAL AWARD
Courtney Stapleton, Beauty and the Beast the Musical, UK & Ireland Tour
BEST SUPPORTING MALE ACTOR IN A MUSICAL AWARD
Jordan Shaw, Les Miserables, Sondheim Theatre
BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE ACTOR IN A MUSICAL AWARD
Nicolle Smartt, Domitius, Conway Hall
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE IN A MUSICAL AWARD
Amara Okereke, My Fair Lady, London Coliseum
BEST PRODUCTION MUSICAL AWARD
Domitius, Conway Hall
Achievement Awards
LGBTQIA+ CHAMPION AWARD
BEST TEACHER AWARD
Hakeem Onibudo, Impact Dance
BEST RECENT GRADUATE AWARD
Dianté Lodge, Laine Theatre Arts
BEST UNDERSTUDY/SWING IN A THEATRE PRODUCTION AWARD
Mitchell Zhangazha, Dear Evan Hansen, Noël Coward Theatre
LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
Photo Credit: Black British Theatre Awards