2 YEARS ON, Exclusive Charity Poster Features Photographs From A Range Of West End And Touring Productions

On 16th March 2020, theatres across the country were forced to close their doors due to the pandemic. Now two years on, to celebrate the triumphant return of theatre, and acknowledge this milestone, The Theatre Cafe and theatre photographer Danny Kaan have announced a collaboration with 2 YEARS ON. This exclusive charity poster features photographs from a range of West End and touring productions that have performed since the closure of theatres in 2020.

As well as celebrating the return of theatre, the main inspiration behind creating 2 YEARS ON was to give back the gift of theatre to those who don't always have access to it. Therefore, all profits from the sales of 2 YEARS ON will be going towards providing free theatre tickets for children from disadvantaged backgrounds and carers & residents of care homes, people who were deeply affected by the pandemic.

The poster features casts from The Addams Family UK tour, Back to the Future, Bedknobs and Broomsticks UK tour, Bring It On, Chicago, The Choir of Man, Andrew Lloyd Webbers' Cinderella, Come From Away, Dear Evan Hansen, Dirty Dancing - The Classic Story on Stage, Dreamgirls UK tour, The Drifters Girl, Everybody's Talking About Jamie UK tour, Hairspray UK tour, Heathers the Musical, Heathers the Musical UK tour, Jersey Boys, & Juliet, Les Misérables, Life of Pi, Little Women, Magic Goes Wrong, Mamma Mia!, Mary Poppins, Matilda, The Mousetrap, Only Fools and Horses, Pantoland At The Palladium, The Phantom of the Opera, The Play That Goes Wrong, Pretty Woman, The Prince of Egypt, Rock of Ages UK tour, Saturday Night Fever, School of Rock UK tour, Six, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical, Waitress UK tour and Wicked.

Danny Kaan said I can't believe how lucky we are to have so many shows involved! It was such an honour to walk into all the theatres and see everyone working together so hard to make sure this project happened. Especially for such a great cause! We also couldn't have done this without all the people who work backstage.

Jack Malin, from The Theatre Café, said We are delighted to have teamed up with the incredible Danny Kaan on this wonderful project for a worthwhile cause. It is such a great opportunity to celebrate the theatre that has opened since the pandemic.

The poster comes in three sizes (A1, A2 and A3) with the opportunity to purchase a 'Stage Door Postcard pack', for when we are allowed to do so, which will include each individual photograph as a postcard. There is also a 40 Sticker Pack, so a sticker can be added onto the photo of the show on the poster when it's been seen.

The 2 YEARS ON poster was designed by Harry Neal Creative and can be purchased online at thetheatrecafe.co.uk from today, and from inside The Theatre Café and The Theatre Café Merchandise shop from Friday 25th March.