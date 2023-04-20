STRICTLY COME DANCING Winner Pasha Kovalev Will Lead New Musical LA BAMBA!

Casting has been announced for the world premiere of the explosive new musical, La Bamba!

La Bamba! is a pulsating dance musical that will open at Curve in Leicester on Tuesday, 1st August 2023 before heading to London's Peacock Theatre, Sadler's Wells West End theatre, for a limited season on Tuesday 22 August 2023 until Saturday 2nd September 2023. La Bamba! will continue on a UK tour until December 2023.

Starring in the role of Ricardo will be Strictly Come Dancing winner Pasha Kovalev (Burn the Floor's World Tour, Here Come the Boys). Making his musical theatre debut, Pasha is best known for being a professional dancer on the popular BBC show Strictly Come Dancing. During his time on the show, he completed eight seasons, four finals and won one glitter ball trophy!

Pasha Kovalev said: "I'm thrilled to be joining the cast of La Bamba!, an upcoming musical production! This highly anticipated musical will be showcased across numerous venues in the UK, including the prestigious West End in London. I am so exited to be performing the exquisite choreography crafted by Graziano and Erica and can't wait to embark on this thrilling journey."

La Bamba! is directed by multi-award-winning American director Ray Roderick, with music by award-winning Alfonso Casado-Trigo. This brand-new musical will feature music from across the Latin genre from traditional folk songs to recent chart-topping hits. La Bamba! features choreography by Graziano Di Prima, Erica Da Silva and associate choreography by Giada Lini.

Inspired by the unbelievable life and legacy of Rock 'n' Roll legend, Ritchie Valens, and featuring some of the most iconic songs of all time, La Bamba! is a jaw-dropping new musical that mixes Latin, R & B and timeless rock and pop to tell the ultimate feel-good story of a young girl with a big voice, big dreams, and an even bigger heart. A story of passion and pride and the discovery that every journey starts with that first step.

With further casting soon to be announced, tickets are on sale now.

Tour Dates

Tuesday 1st August - Saturday 5th August 2023

Curve, Leicester

Box Office - 0116 242 3595

Website - www.curveonline.co.uk/whats-on/shows/la-bamba/

Tuesday 8th August - Saturday 12th

Wycombe Swan, High Wycombe

Box Office - 0343 310 0060

Website - https://wycombeswan.co.uk/Online/tickets-la-bamba-wycombe-2023

Tuesday 22nd August - Saturday 2nd September 2023

Peacock Theatre, London

Box Office - 020 7863 8000

Website - www.sadlerswells.com/whats-on/la-bamba/

Tuesday 26th September - Saturday 30th September 2023

Belgrade Theatre, Coventry

Box Office - 024 7655 3055

Website - https://www.belgrade.co.uk/events/la-bamba/

Tuesday 10th October - Saturday 15th October 2023

New Theatre, Cardiff

Box Office - 0343 310 0041

Website - https://newtheatrecardiff.co.uk/Online/tickets-la-bamba-cardiff-2023

Tuesday 24th October - Saturday 28th October 2023

Wyvern Theatre, Swindon

Box Office - 0343 310 0040

Website - https://swindontheatres.co.uk/Online/tickets-la-bamba-swindon-2023

Tuesday 31st October - Saturday 4th November 2023

The Orchard Theatre, Dartford

Box Office - 0343 310 0033

Website - https://orchardtheatre.co.uk/Online/tickets-la-bamba-dartford-2023

Tuesday 21st November - Saturday 25th November 2023

Grand Theatre, Blackpool

Box Office - 01253 290190

Website - www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk/event/la-bamba