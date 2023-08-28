Martha Plimpton Will Star in London Reading of GRISWOLD

This week, Playhouse Creatures brings to you a virtual presentation of Angela J. Davis's GRISWOLD in collaboration with The Playground Theatre London. The reading will include 6 professional actors, with Martha Plimpton as Estelle Griswold, reading alongside members of the local West London community. The presentation will include a post-reading panel, with a special appearance from the playwright Angela J. Davis.

Virtual tickets are $20 and include both live access and recorded access through September 7th. 50% of proceeds will benefit PCTC partners A Is For and The Pink House Fund.

For more information about GRISWOLD and Playhouse Creatures Theatre Company, please visit: www.playhousecreatures.org




