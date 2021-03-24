Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
& Juliet
& JULIET Sets West End Return Date For 24 September

Miriam-Teak Lee leads the cast in the role of Juliet, with Cassidy Janson as Anne Hathaway, Oliver Tompsett as William Shakespeare, and more!

Mar. 24, 2021  

& Juliet has announced that it is returning to the West End on 24 September 2021. The production is now booking into 2022.

Read the full statement on the production's official Twitter account below:

This vital new musical sees Juliet getting over Romeo by running off to Paris with Nurse and her best friends on a whirlwind trip of romance and self-discovery. You know, like a normal young woman! Shakespeare and his wife Anne Hathaway may have their own ideas but this is Juliet's story now. So don't tell her how it ends.

A timely and timeless tale of one independent young woman writing her own story, & Juliet is a riotous comic blast of fun and glorious pop music that proves when it comes to love, there's always life after Romeo...

Miriam-Teak Lee leads the cast in the role of Juliet, with Cassidy Janson as Anne Hathaway, Oliver Tompsett as William Shakespeare, David Bedella as Lance, Arun Blair-Mangat as May, Jordan Luke Gage as Romeo, Melanie La Barrie as Nurse, and Tim Mahendran Francois.


