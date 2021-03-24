& JULIET Sets West End Return Date For 24 September

& Juliet has announced that it is returning to the West End on 24 September 2021. The production is now booking into 2022.

We are very keen to begin performances again as soon as possible but also want to make every effort to ensure that these plans are as realistic as possible after all the disruption of the last year.

This vital new musical sees Juliet getting over Romeo by running off to Paris with Nurse and her best friends on a whirlwind trip of romance and self-discovery. You know, like a normal young woman! Shakespeare and his wife Anne Hathaway may have their own ideas but this is Juliet's story now. So don't tell her how it ends.

A timely and timeless tale of one independent young woman writing her own story, & Juliet is a riotous comic blast of fun and glorious pop music that proves when it comes to love, there's always life after Romeo...

Miriam-Teak Lee leads the cast in the role of Juliet, with Cassidy Janson as Anne Hathaway, Oliver Tompsett as William Shakespeare, David Bedella as Lance, Arun Blair-Mangat as May, Jordan Luke Gage as Romeo, Melanie La Barrie as Nurse, and Tim Mahendran Francois.