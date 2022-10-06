& JULIET, COME FROM AWAY, WICKED and More to Take Part in Inaugural Schools Theatre Day

Society of London Theatre and UK Theatre is launching Schools Theatre Day, an initiative created to encourage schools back into the theatre following the pandemic. Theatres across the country will be highlighting the opportunities for school trips on social media using #SchoolsTheatreDay

As part of Schools Theatre Day, the Society of London Theatre has launched a brand-new London Theatre Guide for Schools - an online resource for schools in partnership with Mousetrap Theatre Projects, providing teachers with everything they need for planning a trip.

The guide includes practical information about school ticket rates, travel options and links directly to theatres' educational resources and programmes. There are also signposts to further information on careers in theatre, including events like the off-stage careers fair, TheatreCraft. From writing activities with & Juliet, to religious studies with Come From Away, to an anti-bullying lesson plan with Wicked, the guide signposts to existing resources created by shows covering a range of topics.

A trip to the theatre plays a vital role in ensuring children are creatively stimulated as part of a well-rounded education. For many children, a school theatre trip may be their only chance to experience live theatre. It can instil a love of theatre that stays with them into adulthood and can also provide inspiration for future careers.

With anxiety levels in children at an all-time high, the collective experience of drama and theatre has never been more important and can provide a welcome release from the pressures the younger generation are facing.

For students in Westminster, the glittering West End is on their doorstep, yet many have never had the chance to go. As part of Schools Theatre Day, the Society of London Theatre has partnered with Westminster City Lions and invited students in Year 8 and 9 and their teachers to see Mary Poppins, Grease, Life of Pi, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical, and The Lion, The Witch & The Wardrobe for free. The students will also partake in workshops to give them a unique insight into the theatre process, whilst also introducing them to an array of behind-the-scenes jobs that they may not have been aware of. These workshops will be filmed and included as part of the Schools Theatre Guide as an educational resource.

Councillor Tim Roca, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Young People, Learning and Leisure at Westminster City Council, said:

"Westminster is home to the cultural hub of the West End, and the council is determined to make world class theatre accessible for all our residents. We are therefore very excited to be working with the Society of London Theatre, as part of the inaugural Schools Theatre Day, to give students at Westminster schools the opportunity to experience the magic of live theatre".

Hannah Essex, co-CEO of Society of London Theatre and UK Theatre:

"This is our first year of Schools Theatre Day and we have great ambitions to build on it year on year. There is so much that the West End and theatres across the UK can provide for schools, teachers and children and this is a great opportunity to celebrate that."

Further information including the Schools Theatre Guide can be found HERE.