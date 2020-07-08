Weston Playhouse Theatre Company Awarded Grant From the National Endowment for the Arts

Weston Playhouse Theatre Company has been approved for a $50,000 award from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. This grant will be used in 2021 to support the company's Education programs for all ages and New Works development and programming. Of over 3,110 organizations from across the US who applied, Weston is among six Vermont organizations receiving this award.

"We know the competition for federal funds is always stiff, but especially now when the arts and culture sector is struggling," said Vermont Arts Council Executive Director Karen Mittelman. "These grants...recognize the incredible value of creativity and artistic practice in the midst of the pandemic, and the vitality that arts organizations bring to our communities."

Founded in 1937, Weston is Vermont's oldest professional theatre company. The company's mission is to create and present entertaining, inspiring, and innovative theatre and performance that connects to our community and enhances life throughout the region and beyond. We engage and enrich the perspectives of our audiences through entertaining and innovative work that inspires curiosity and connection; we cultivate new work by supporting artists and theatre makers at diverse stages of the development process; and we train the next generation of theatre artists and audiences.

The company's highly impactful education and outreach programs comprise year-round activities that include in-school programs for Pre-K-12 students and teachers; summer camps for teens; accessibility programs (audio and sensory friendly); and enrichment for lifelong learners - pre- and post-show discussions, director's talks, and show notes, an in-house publication providing background on every production. Weston's nationally recognized New Works program includes the annual Weston-Ghostlight New Musical Award, artist retreats, staged readings, and workshops, as well as the new Weston Writers series.

Says Executive Artistic Director Susanna Gellert, "Weston is profoundly appreciative and grateful for this grant from the NEA, which provides an important foundation as we look ahead to making theatre in the aftermath of the Covid-19 crisis. This support recognizes Weston's impact on its community and on the theatre field at large. Just as important is the impact our community of audiences, artists, and students has on the theatre; Weston would not be what it is today without them."

The Weston Playhouse Theatre Company is a non-profit organization supported in part by funds from the National Endowment for the Arts and an ever-growing family of individuals and organizations who believe in the impact the performing arts make on its community.

For more information about the CARES Act grant announcement, visit arts.gov/news.

