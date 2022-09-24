Virginia Children's Theatre and Roanoke Arts Commission Host GOLDEN KEY SCAVENGER HUNT

Virginia Children's Theatre and the Roanoke Arts Commission have designed a Golden Key Scavenger Hunt to connect downtown businesses with area arts and cultural organizations. The Golden Key Scavenger Hunt takes place in Downtown Roanoke now through October 8.

Patrons are invited to go on a scavenger hunt through participating downtown businesses and find golden keys to "unlock" discounts and prizes from area arts and cultural organizations

The rules are simple:

1.) Visit https://www.virginiachildrenstheatre.org/hunt to discover the businesses that have hidden keys:

2.) Patrons can choose any business to visit first. Once inside find the hidden golden key and ask an employee for a passport booklet. Have the employee sign that the hidden key was located.

3.) Visit other downtown businesses to find their keys. Patrons can visit as many businesses as they want, but must visit at least six.

4.) Take the completed passport and drop it in the box inside Center in the Square. Once a week, all completed entries will be contacted with a secret code to unlock discounts.

5.) One grand prize winner will receive a Golden Ticket granting them access to a season of arts and cultural experiences.

WHERE TO FIND THE GOLDEN KEYS

5th St:

Golden Cactus Brewing - 214 5th St SW (Monday-Thursday 3-9pm, Friday-Saturday 12-10pm, Sunday 10am-8pm)

Campbell Ave:

Cabo Fish Taco - 14 Campbell Ave SE (Sunday-Thursday 11am-10pm, Friday-Saturday 11am-11pm)

Left of Center Art Space - 24 Campbell Ave SW (Thursday-Saturday 11-4 pm)

Sweets By Shaneice, LLC - 501 Campbell Ave SW (Tuesday-Thursday 11am-7pm, Friday-Saturday 11am-8pm)

Unleashed - 131 Campbell Ave SW Suite B (Wednesday-Saturday 12-6 pm)



Church Ave:

The French Farmhouse - 9 Church Ave SE (Tuesday-Saturday 11am-6pm, Sunday 12-6pm)

Little Green Hive - 16 Church Ave SW (Monday-Friday 7am-5pm, Saturday 8am-5pm, Sunday 8am-4pm)

Southwest Native - 16 Church Ave SW, Suite 102 (Monday-Saturday 10am-5pm, Sunday 11am-4pm)

Jefferson St:

Bernards Restaurant - 303 S Jefferson St (Tuesday-Thursday 11am-10pm, Friday-Saturday 11am-11pm)

Mast General Store - 401 S Jefferson St (Monday-Thursday 10am-6pm, Friday-Saturday, 10am-8pm, Sunday, 11am-6pm)

Well Hung Vineyard - 402 S Jefferson St (Monday-Thursday 11am-9pm, Friday 11am-10pm, Saturday 10am-10pm, Sunday 10am-8pm)

Market Square:

The Candy Store - 1 Market Square SE (Sunday 12-6pm, Monday-Thursday 10am-6pm, Friday-Saturday 10am-8pm)

The Hatch - 32 Market Square SE, Unit 103 (Monday-Thursday 11am-10pm, Friday-Saturday 11am-12am, Sunday 11am-9pm)

Roanoke Co+op: Market Square - 1 Market Square SE, Suite 115 (Monday-Saturday 10am-6pm, Sunday 11am-5pm)

Market St:

310 Rosemont - 312 Market St SE (Monday-Friday 10am-6p, Saturday 10am-5pm, Sunday 12-4pm)

Book No Further - 112 Market St SE (Monday-Saturday 10am-5 pm; Sunday 12-5 pm)

Chocolate Paper - 308 Market St SE, #3 (Tuesday-Saturday 10am-6pm, Sunday 12-5pm)

Ladles and Linens - 302 Market St (Monday-Thursday 10:30am-5pm, Saturday 10am-6pm, Sunday 12-4pm)

Olde Salem Brewing Company - 315 Market St (Monday-Thursday 11am-9pm, Friday-Saturday 11am-11pm, Sunday 11am-8pm)

Walkabout Outfitter - 304 Market St SE (Monday-Friday 10am-5:30pm, Saturday 9am-6pm, Sunday 10am-4pm)

Salem Ave:

Big Lick Brewing Company - 409 Salem Ave SW (Monday-Thursday 4-9 pm, Friday 2-10 pm, Saturday 1-10 pm, Sunday 12-8 pm)

Crescent City Bourbon & BBQ - 19 Salem Ave SE (Tuesday-Thursday 11am-10pm, Friday-Saturday 11am-11pm)

WyndRose Boutique - 23 Salem Ave SE (Tuesday-Saturday 10am-5pm, Sunday 12-4pm)

PARTICIPATING ARTS ORGANIZATIONS

Find at least 6 keys and unlock discounts from the below Arts Connect Organizations.

Jefferson Center

Mill Mountain Theatre

Mill Mountain Zoo

Opera Roanoke

Taubman Museum of Art

Virginia Children's Theatre

Virginia Museum of Transportation, Inc.

Weekly Prizes

Once a week, all entered passports will have a chance to win the following prizes:



$50 gift card to Downtown Roanoke businesses, from Downtown Roanoke, Inc.

Hand-printed museum tote, from Eleanor D. Wilson Museum at Hollins University

Two passes to Kids Square - Don & Barbara Smith Children's Museum

Swag bag from Alma Ensemble

Swag bag from Virginia Children's Theatre

2 tickets to Festival in the Park

Golden Ticket Grand Prize

One lucky entrant will be drawn from all entered passports to win a Golden Ticket to the following performances/activities from Arts Connect Organizations.

1. 2 Seats to Jefferson Center Jazz Club shows through the season - there will be 5 Jazz Club shows between Oct 8 and May 2023

2. 2 tickets to the Trinkle Main Stage Series 2023 at Mill Mountain Theatre

3. Membership to Mill Mountain Zoo

4. 4-pack of tickets to Glory Denied at Opera Roanoke

5. Free class tuition through summer 2023 at PB & J Theatre Co

6. 2 tickets to Dracula, The Nutcracker and Giselle at Roanoke Ballet Theatre

7. 1-year Family Membership to the Taubman Museum of Art, which provides free admission to the special ticketed exhibition, member-exclusive preview events, etc.

8. Tickets to Beauty & The Beast, James & The Giant Peach and A Whole New World: A VCT Concert at Virginia Children's Theatre

9. Annual Membership to Virginia Museum of Transportation, Inc.

The Golden Key Scavenger Hunt is funded through the American Rescue Plan Act by the City of Roanoke.

ABOUT VIRGINIA CHILDREN'S THEATRE

Virginia Children's Theatre (VCT) is an independently owned and operated 501(c)3 organization located in Roanoke, Virginia. VCT is the only professional theatre in the commonwealth of Virginia solely dedicated to youth, schools and their families. VCT produces a variety of high caliber professional literature based musicals, concerts, and issue driven plays each season. These productions are produced in the Roanoke Valley and toured throughout the commonwealth of Virginia. The VCT Theatre Academy provides year-round high-quality music, theatre and dance education for students Pre-K through 12th grade through in-school residencies, in-house classes & camps and outreach across the commonwealth. VCT has a mission to inspire, empower and transform the community through the magic of live theatre!