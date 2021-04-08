VINTAGE HITCHCOCK: A LIVE RADIO PLAY Begins Performances This Week

The show must go on. That is the motto of the Shepherd University's contemporary theater studies major. In order to safely rehearse and produce a show in light of COVID, the program is reviving an old-time tradition with a modern twist: a radio play - live streamed to your computer.

This production of Vintage Hitchcock: A Radio Play by Joe Landry offers new and exciting challenges for the students. As is tradition with radio plays, cast members take on multiple roles. They worked with Zach Campion, a professional DC-based dialect coach to master a variety of accents.

But, the most distinguishing feature of the radio play is the foley artist. Radio foley artists create live sound effects to support the setting and action of the show. Xander Strain, a Shepherd University junior music education major, is Hitchcock's foley artist. "It's just a lot of fun," he beams. "My favorite sound effect is chopping lettuce. I use a pinecone and a dull knife for that one."

Throughout the production, Strain brings the show to life with a crash box; clanking keys; and a foghorn made from recycled PVC pipe, a few tubes, and an old orange construction cone.

To adhere to safety and social distancing standards, the performances are streamed from the Frank Center for Performing Arts. Audiences can participate by watching streamed performances through the Broadway on Demand platform. All patrons will need to create a free viewing account to watch the show.

Instructions to create an account and log in can be found on Shepherd University's theater website: www.shepherd.edu/theater.

Shepherd's production of Vintage Hitchcock: A Radio Play by Joe Landry will be live streamed on April 9 and 10 at 7pm and April 11 at 1pm. All performances are free.

Shepherd University senior Danica Rodrigues serves as the Stage Manager. Rodrigues is supported by Sound Engineer Ostin Williams, and Production Assistants Sikara Sokel and Courtney Bell.

Comprised largely of Shepherd University students, the Vintage Hitchcock cast includes Diana Bongiovanni, Jack Dempsey, Jami Hartman, Patience Spinney, Alexander Strain, John French Wilkins, and Jason Whitaker.

No radio performance is complete without vintage commercials. The Jingle Sisters, Korrine Myers and Shenan Sokel, perform Hitchcock-inspired commercials. The jingles feature original music compositions by adjunct faculty member Robert Robinson.