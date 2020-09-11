Theatre WV Sells Cutouts to Sit in Empty Seats For Performances of THE LAST FIVE YEARS

Since the theatre is only being filled to one-third capacity, the cutouts will fill the remaining seats.

Theatre WV is selling cutouts to sit in seats for the theatre's upcoming production of The Last Five Years, CBS Fox 59 reports.

Since the theatre is only being filled to one-third capacity, the cutouts will fill the remaining seats, and the cost will go toward supporting the theatre.

"It's very important in southern West Virginia, especially during trying times, uncertain times, you need something you can look back on and hold on to," said Scott Hill, the General Manager of Theatre WV. "The arts is one of the things we have here in southern West Virginia. And wear your freaking mask."

The cutouts cost between $25 and $50. Following the final performance, the people who purchased cutouts will receive an autographed version for their support.

For more information on tickets and how to buy these cutouts, visit the Theatre WV website.

Read the original story on CBS Fox 59.

