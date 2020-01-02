The Old Opera House Theatre Company Presents SKIN FLICK By Norm Foster

The Old Opera House Theatre Company presents Skin Flick February 7, 8, 9, 14, 15, 16.

From the same playwright that wrote last season's hit comedy, Looking. Middle-aged couple Daphne and Rollie and their friend Alex have found themselves out of work and out of luck. So, when they come across a mistakenly rented X-rated movie, they get the idea to make their own porno film for some quick cash. The only problem is none of them want to star in it themselves. As if on cue, Jill, a birthday telegram messenger, arrives on their doorstep accidentally and their cast is set. A light-hearted comedy told from the perspective of Rollie, the story's charming narrator, Skin Flick puts a steamy spotlight on a group of innocent people navigating the world of pornography.

Skin Flick is directed by Amy Hebb, and features Geronimo "Jerry" Miranda, Melissa Powell, John Glymph, Julie Smith, and Micheal George.



*An Adult Rated comedy due to theme.

Be sure to RESERVE seating by calling the Old Opera House BOX OFFICE at #304.725.4420 or Purchase Your Tickets ONLINE! at www.oldoperahouse.org

Fridays & Saturdays @ 8:00pm | Sunday matinees @ 2:30pm

Adult: $22.00 | Seniors, College, Military: $19.00 | Students: $15.00 (Under age 18)

Skin Flick is staged by arrangement with Pam Winter, GGA, www.ggagency.ca.





