Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld West Virginia Awards

The Met: Live in HD Brings Verdi's LA FORZA DEL DESTINO to Greenbrier Valley Theatre

The performance is set for March 9 at 12:00 PM.

By: Nov. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 1 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld West Virginia Awards Photo 2 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld West Virginia Awards
First Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld West Virginia Awards; Mountain Movers Photo 3 First Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld West Virginia Awards; Mountain Movers Theatre Company Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
WVJO Christmas Concert Comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre Next Month Photo 4 WVJO Christmas Concert Comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre Next Month

The Met: Live in HD Brings Verdi's LA FORZA DEL DESTINO to Greenbrier Valley Theatre

The Met: Live in HD brings Verdi's La Forza del Destino to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in March 2024. The performance is set for March 9 at 12:00 PM.

Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducts Verdi’s grand tale of ill-fated love, deadly vendettas, and family strife, with stellar soprano Lise Davidsen as the noble Leonora, one of the repertory’s most tormented—and thrilling—heroines.

Director Mariusz Treliński delivers the company’s first new Forza in nearly 30 years, setting the scene in a contemporary world and making extensive use of the Met’s turntable to represent the unstoppable advance of destiny that drives the opera’s chain of calamitous events.

The distinguished cast also features tenor Brian Jagde as Leonora’s forbidden beloved, Don Alvaro; baritone Igor Golovatenko as her vengeful brother, Don Carlo; bass-baritone Patrick Carfizzi as Fra Melitone; and bass Soloman Howard as both Leonora’s father and Padre Guardiano.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - West Virginia

1
The Met: Live in HD Brings Verdis LA FORZA DEL DESTINO to Greenbrier Valley Theatre Photo
The Met: Live in HD Brings Verdi's LA FORZA DEL DESTINO to Greenbrier Valley Theatre

The Met: Live in HD brings Verdi's La Forza del Destino to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in March 2024. The performance is set for March 9 at 12:00 PM.

2
First Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld West Virginia Awards; Mountain Movers Photo
First Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld West Virginia Awards; Mountain Movers Theatre Company Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

The first wave of standings have been announced as of Monday, November 13th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld West Virginia Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

3
WVJO Christmas Concert Comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre Next Month Photo
WVJO Christmas Concert Comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre Next Month

WVJO Christmas Concert comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre next month. The performance is on  Monday, December 11, 2023 from 7:30 PM to 9:30 PM.

4
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld West Virginia Awards Photo
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld West Virginia Awards

Voting is now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld West Virginia Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Celebrates Surprise Cast Album Release Video
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Celebrates Surprise Cast Album Release
The HARMONY Creative Team Celebrates Opening Night Video
The HARMONY Creative Team Celebrates Opening Night
Do You Know These 'Songs in Musicals' as Featured in JEOPARDY! Category? Video
Do You Know These 'Songs in Musicals' as Featured in JEOPARDY! Category?
View all Videos

West Virginia SHOWS
A Christmas Carol in West Virginia A Christmas Carol
Mountain Movers Theatre Company (12/01-12/09)
Come From Away (Non-Equity) in West Virginia Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Clay Center [Maier Foundation Performance Hall] (2/04-2/04)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You