The Met HD Opera Series' MEDEA Comes to the Greenbrier Valley Theatre This Weekend

The Met HD Opera Series MEDEA will be presented at the Greenbrier Valley Theatre this weekend. The event is set for Sunday, October 30, 2022.

Having triumphed at the Met in some of the repertory's fiercest soprano roles, Sondra Radvanovsky stars as the mythic sorceress who will stop at nothing in her quest for vengeance, kicking off the highly anticipated 2022-23 Live in HD season.

Joining Radvanovsky in the Met-premiere production of Cherubini's rarely performed masterpiece is tenor Matthew Polenzani as Medea's Argonaut husband, Giasone; soprano Janai Brugger as her rival for his love, Glauce; bass Michele Pertusi as Medea's father, Creonte, the King of Corinth; and mezzo-soprano Ekaterina Gubanova as Medea's confidante, Neris.