The Met HD Opera Series' MEDEA Comes to the Greenbrier Valley Theatre This Weekend
The event is set for Sunday, October 30, 2022.
The Met HD Opera Series MEDEA will be presented at the Greenbrier Valley Theatre this weekend. The event is set for Sunday, October 30, 2022.
Having triumphed at the Met in some of the repertory's fiercest soprano roles, Sondra Radvanovsky stars as the mythic sorceress who will stop at nothing in her quest for vengeance, kicking off the highly anticipated 2022-23 Live in HD season.
Joining Radvanovsky in the Met-premiere production of Cherubini's rarely performed masterpiece is tenor Matthew Polenzani as Medea's Argonaut husband, Giasone; soprano Janai Brugger as her rival for his love, Glauce; bass Michele Pertusi as Medea's father, Creonte, the King of Corinth; and mezzo-soprano Ekaterina Gubanova as Medea's confidante, Neris.
|Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld West Virginia Awards
|submissions close in
Related Stories View More West Virginia Stories
More Hot Stories For You
The Met HD Opera Series LA TRAVIATA Comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre Next Month
October 21, 2022
Soprano Nadine Sierra stars as the self-sacrificing courtesan Violetta—one of opera’s ultimate heroines—in Michael Mayer’s vibrant production of Verdi’s beloved tragedy. Tenor Stephen Costello is her self-centered lover, Alfredo, alongside baritone Luca Salsi as his disapproving father, and Maestro Daniele Callegari on the podium.
Greerbrier Valley Theatre Presents The Met HD Opera Series LA TRAVIATA Next Month
October 17, 2022
Greerbrier Valley Theatre will present The Met HD Opera Series LA TRAVIATA next month. The event is on Saturday, November 12, 2022, from 12:55 PM - 2:25 PM.
THE THANKSGIVING PLAY To Be Presented At Shepherd University
October 4, 2022
Shepherd University's contemporary theater studies program announces its production of The Thanksgiving Play. The comedy will be professionally performed on Broadway in 2023. The Shepherd University production will be the regional premiere.
Virginia Children's Theatre and Roanoke Arts Commission Host GOLDEN KEY SCAVENGER HUNT
September 24, 2022
Virginia Children’s Theatre and the Roanoke Arts Commission have designed a Golden Key Scavenger Hunt to connect downtown businesses with area arts and cultural organizations. The Golden Key Scavenger Hunt takes place in Downtown Roanoke now through October 8.
MOUNTAIN HOME CHRISTMAS Comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in December
September 20, 2022
Mountain Home Christmas comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in December. Performances begin on Saturday, December 10, 2022.
October 21, 2022
Soprano Nadine Sierra stars as the self-sacrificing courtesan Violetta—one of opera’s ultimate heroines—in Michael Mayer’s vibrant production of Verdi’s beloved tragedy. Tenor Stephen Costello is her self-centered lover, Alfredo, alongside baritone Luca Salsi as his disapproving father, and Maestro Daniele Callegari on the podium.
Greerbrier Valley Theatre Presents The Met HD Opera Series LA TRAVIATA Next Month
October 17, 2022
Greerbrier Valley Theatre will present The Met HD Opera Series LA TRAVIATA next month. The event is on Saturday, November 12, 2022, from 12:55 PM - 2:25 PM.
THE THANKSGIVING PLAY To Be Presented At Shepherd University
October 4, 2022
Shepherd University's contemporary theater studies program announces its production of The Thanksgiving Play. The comedy will be professionally performed on Broadway in 2023. The Shepherd University production will be the regional premiere.
Virginia Children's Theatre and Roanoke Arts Commission Host GOLDEN KEY SCAVENGER HUNT
September 24, 2022
Virginia Children’s Theatre and the Roanoke Arts Commission have designed a Golden Key Scavenger Hunt to connect downtown businesses with area arts and cultural organizations. The Golden Key Scavenger Hunt takes place in Downtown Roanoke now through October 8.
MOUNTAIN HOME CHRISTMAS Comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in December
September 20, 2022
Mountain Home Christmas comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in December. Performances begin on Saturday, December 10, 2022.