Shepherd University's Contemporary Theater Studies Program Presents STORIES I AIN'T TOLD NOBODY YET

Shepherd University's Contemporary Theater Studies Program will present a collection of monologue stories live this upcoming weekend, in front of very limited, masked, and socially-distanced audiences. The production, titled Stories I Ain't Told Nobody Yet, written by Appalachian poet Jo Carson, will be held October 15 - 18.

The production, which will be performed outdoors, is a collection of monologue poem-stories. A stage is being built in the "Copper Canyon," the space between the two Creative Arts Center buildings, for the event. Stories I Ain't Told Nobody Yet will be the first live performance ever held in this location.

"It has been both exhausting and exhilarating to figure out how to make this production work - not just because of COVID precautions, but because we're making a performance space out of nothing," Director kb saine shares. "We've had so many folks help make this happen. The CATF staff have been invaluable consultants about industry safety protocols and the installation of sound and lighting in the Canyon. And just this morning, Shepherd's facilities crew was checking and replacing all of the overhead light bulbs."

saine states that interest in the production has been high. "I think folks are just excited about the prospect of seeing live theater, even under new and restrictive circumstances. Because the seating is so limited, we're doing a few more shows than normal, and tickets are already in demand."

Performances will be held on October 15 and 16 at 7pm, and October 17 and 18 at both 2pm and 7pm. Due to Covid-19 safety protocols, only 25 tickets will be issued for each performance, and tickets must be reserved. Tickets can be reserved now, until 90 minutes before each performance. Tickets are free, and can be found on the Shepherd University website at https://www.shepherd.edu/theater/current-production.

All audience members will be required to wear a mask, and because the performances are outdoors in October, audience members are encouraged to dress warmly and to bring a blanket if desired. Food and drink are not permitted in the audience areas.

The Stories I Ain't Told Nobody Yet cast includes Shepherd University students Courtney Bell, Danielle Beauclaire, Maggie Clugston, Robert Engel, Jami Hartman, Morgan Jones, and Jason Whitaker; Adjunct Theatre Professor Renee Charlow; and local actor Johnathan Halloway. The technical team includes Danica Rodrigues, Patrick Rao, Sikara Sokel, and Ostin Williams. The production is designed by Chase Molden, Shepherd University's Technical Director.

