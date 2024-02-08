Renee Elise Goldsberry Comes to the Capitol Theatre Next Week

The performance is set for February 16.

By: Feb. 08, 2024

The WSO will welcome Broadway star Renée Elise Goldsberry to the Capitol Theatre in West Virginia next week! The performance is set for February 16.

Best known for her Tony-winning performance of Angelica Schuyler in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton, Renée Elise Goldsberry will take to the stage to perform a wide variety of musical styles, including soul, pop, jazz, folk, and of course, Broadway.

Subscriptions for the 2023-2024 season, Music at Play, are on sale now. Contact the WSO box office at boxoffice@wheelingsymphony.com or 304-232-6191 to subscribe today.

Renée Elise Goldsberry

Renée Elise Goldsberry is a multi-hyphenate actress and singer who has delivered award winning performances both on Broadway and on the screen. She is perhaps best known for her role as Angelica Schuyler in the musical phenomenon HAMILTON, which has become a cultural touchstone for the ages. Renée’s performance earned her a Tony Award, Grammy Award, and a Drama Desk Award. She was also nominated for an Emmy Award for best supporting actress in the Disney+ film adaptation, and accepted the Emmy for Best Variety Special on behalf of her company in 2021. Renee currently stars in Marvel Studios newest television hit She Hulk, and in Tina Fey’s Emmy nominated series, GIRLS5EVA, which is moving to Netflix in 2023. Other highlights from her film and television career include co-starring in A24’s critical darling WAVES opposite Sterling K. Brown, the Netflix series ALTERED CARBON, DOCUMENTARY NOW’S cult favorite “Original Cast Album: Co-Op”, THE GOOD WIFE, THE HOUSE WITH A CLOCK IN ITS WALLS, THE IMMORTAL LIFE OF HENRIETTA LACKS, and her creation of the beloved character Evangeline Williamson on ABC’S ONE LIFE TO LIVE, for which she received two Daytime Emmy nominations and two NAACP Image Award nominations. Renée’s appearances on stage include her Outer Critics Circle Award nominated performance opposite Frances McDormand in the play GOOD PEOPLE, and the original Broadway version of THE COLOR PURPLE. She made her Broadway debut as Nala in THE LION KING, and her performance as Mimi in Broadway’s closing cast of RENT was immortalized on film. As a solo artist, Renee garners rave reviews performing to packed crowds in concert halls and symphony spaces all over the country. Her debut album will be released next year!




