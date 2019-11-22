Brett J. Roden, Producing Artistic Director for RCT has announced that RCT: Professional Theatre for Schools and Families will revive their Youth Professional Ensemble for the 2019-2020 Season.

Youth Professional Ensemble (YPE) is a newly revived, prestigious and competitive ensemble that will begin at the start of 2020 at RCT. Along with RCT's professional mainstage productions for schools and families, RCT also runs a Theatre Academy that offers young people in the community year-round high-quality theatre education. This professional ensemble will consist of 10 of the best performers in the Roanoke Valley and beyond. These young performers have been recognized for their talent, work ethic, growth, and commitment to RCT. The group was selected by invitation and audition only.

"Many of RCT's academy students have demonstrated not only raw talent, but a strong desire to learn as much as possible about the skills that are needed to succeed in the theatre arts," says RCT Director of Education Brynn Scozzari. "We want to feed their hunger to learn not only from the knowledge and talents that we have amongst the RCT team, but also with those who live in the area, working as freelance artists or educators of higher academia. We have some incredible teachers coming in to work with these students, and we are excited to see how our academy and our students grow through YPE!"

As a part of YPE, students will receive private coaching, a specialty masterclass each week led by different visiting theatre professionals and multiple performance opportunities throughout the community.

YPE will meet weekly and will be comprised of 90 minutes of technique and 90 minutes of ensemble work, focusing on multiple aspects of performance arts. Topics covered in this class will include Meisner technique, on-camera technique, viewpoints & movement, method acting, script analysis, dance calls, acting through song, vocal technique, repertoire building, audition preparation and playwriting.

"I am elated to expose the young people in our community to top-notch musical theatre training from a variety of industry professionals," says RCT Producing Artistic Director Brett J. Roden. "It is crucial that the next generation of leaders in the Roanoke Valley are exposed to the demand of what it takes to be a theatre professional today."



RCT is elated to introduce the Spring 2019 YPE performers.

Hannah Cecil- Salem High School

Zachary Conklin- Homeschooled

Simon Elliott- Roanoke Valley Christian School

Olivia Goodman- Patrick Henry High School

Anna Locklear- Homeschooled

Carter Mullins- William Byrd High School

Charlotte Pearl- Homeschooled

Abby Shelton- Homeschooled

Ann Marie Thorell- Hidden Valley High School

Caroline Weston- Cave Spring High School

RCT: Professional Theatre for Schools and Families is an independently owned and operated 501(c)3 organization that performs in the Jefferson Center. RCT is dedicated to providing high quality theatre education and entertainment to families, schools and children with year-round programming; crafting new and exciting partnerships and programs that engage our youth in a world of communication, imagination, creativity, empowerment and learning.





