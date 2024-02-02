Met HD Live Brings LA RONDINE to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in April

The performance is on Saturday, April 20, 2024.

By: Feb. 02, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld West Virginia Awards Photo 3 Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld West Virginia Awards
FOOTLOOSE Comes to Theatre West Virginia This Summer Photo 4 FOOTLOOSE Comes to Theatre West Virginia This Summer

Met HD Live Brings LA RONDINE to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in April

Met HD Live: La Rondine comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre on Saturday, April 20, 2024.

Puccini’s bittersweet love story makes a rare Met appearance, with soprano Angel Blue starring as the French courtesan Magda, opposite tenor Jonathan Tetelman in his highly anticipated company debut as Ruggero, an idealistic young man who offers her an alternative to her life of excess.

Maestro Speranza Scappucci conducts Nicolas Joël’s Art Deco–inspired staging, which transports audiences from the heart of Parisian nightlife to a dreamy vision of the French Riviera. In their Met debuts, soprano Emily Pogorelc and tenor Bekhzod Davronov complete the sterling cast as Lisette and Prunier.




RELATED STORIES - West Virginia

1
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld West Virginia Awards Photo
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld West Virginia Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld West Virginia Awards! See who was selected audience favorite in West Virginia! Winners include Children's Theatre of Charleston, Mountain Movers Theatre Company and more.

2
FOOTLOOSE Comes to Theatre West Virginia This Summer Photo
FOOTLOOSE Comes to Theatre West Virginia This Summer

Footloose is coming to Theatre West Virginia this summer. Performances begin July 11 and run through July 28.

3
The Old Opera House Theatre Company Presents The Comedy SELF-HELP by Norm Foster As Part o Photo
The Old Opera House Theatre Company Presents The Comedy SELF-HELP by Norm Foster As Part of Their 2024 Spring Season

The Old Opera House Theatre Company in Charles Town, WV, presents the Norm Foster comedy 'Self-Help' as part of their 2024 Spring Season. Follow the hilarious journey of a married couple who pretend to be self-help gurus, leading to a series of comedic mishaps. Directed by David Porterfield. Performance dates: February 2-4, 9-11, 2024.

4
HONEY IN THE ROCK Comes to Theatre West Virginia This Summer Photo
HONEY IN THE ROCK Comes to Theatre West Virginia This Summer

Honey in the Rock comes to Theatre West Virginia this summer. Performances will run June 18-30, 2024.

More Hot Stories For You

FOOTLOOSE Comes to Theatre West Virginia This SummerFOOTLOOSE Comes to Theatre West Virginia This Summer
The Old Opera House Theatre Company Presents The Comedy SELF-HELP by Norm Foster As Part of Their 2024 Spring SeasonThe Old Opera House Theatre Company Presents The Comedy SELF-HELP by Norm Foster As Part of Their 2024 Spring Season
HONEY IN THE ROCK Comes to Theatre West Virginia This SummerHONEY IN THE ROCK Comes to Theatre West Virginia This Summer
The Met: Live in HD Brings Gounod's ROMEO ET JULIETTE to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in MarchThe Met: Live in HD Brings Gounod's ROMEO ET JULIETTE to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in March

Videos

Photos/MJ THE MUSICAL Celebrates Two Years on Broadway Video
Photos/MJ THE MUSICAL Celebrates Two Years on Broadway
Watch Frankie Grande Perform 'I Drove All Night' From TITANÍQUE Video
Watch Frankie Grande Perform 'I Drove All Night' From TITANÍQUE
On the Opening Night Red Carpet for DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Video
On the Opening Night Red Carpet for DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES
View all Videos

West Virginia SHOWS
Little House on the Prairie the Musical in West Virginia Little House on the Prairie the Musical
Mountain Movers Theatre Company (3/01-3/16)
The Single Man in West Virginia The Single Man
Colonial Arts Center (2/09-2/11)
Self-Help in West Virginia Self-Help
Old Opera House Theatre (2/02-2/11)
Come From Away in West Virginia Come From Away
Clay Center [Maier Foundation Performance Hall] (2/04-2/04)
Grease, Jr. in West Virginia Grease, Jr.
Mountain Movers Theatre Company (5/03-5/10)
Pretty Woman (Non-Equity) in West Virginia Pretty Woman (Non-Equity)
Clay Center [Maier Foundation Performance Hall] (4/14-4/14)
The Second-to-Last Chance Ladies League in West Virginia The Second-to-Last Chance Ladies League
Old Opera House Theatre (3/08-3/17)
Ring of Fire in West Virginia Ring of Fire
Mountain Movers Theatre Company (1/19-2/03)
Grease, Jr. in West Virginia Grease, Jr.
Mountain Movers Theatre Company (5/03-5/10)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You