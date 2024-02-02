Met HD Live Brings LA RONDINE to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in April

The performance is on Saturday, April 20, 2024.
Met HD Live: La Rondine comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre on Saturday, April 20, 2024.
Puccini’s bittersweet love story makes a rare Met appearance, with soprano Angel Blue starring as the French courtesan Magda, opposite tenor Jonathan Tetelman in his highly anticipated company debut as Ruggero, an idealistic young man who offers her an alternative to her life of excess.
Maestro Speranza Scappucci conducts Nicolas Joël’s Art Deco–inspired staging, which transports audiences from the heart of Parisian nightlife to a dreamy vision of the French Riviera. In their Met debuts, soprano Emily Pogorelc and tenor Bekhzod Davronov complete the sterling cast as Lisette and Prunier.
