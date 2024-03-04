Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



MUSIC AT PLAY comes to the Capitol Theatre this week. The event is set for March 8, 2024 at 7:30pm.

For this special concert, the WSO will welcome back composer and performer Clarice Assad, alongside Chicago-based percussion quartet Third Coast Percussion. When Clarice visited Wheeling in March of 2023, we loved our time together so much that we wanted to have her join us again in Wheeling as soon as possible. Combined with the WSO, these five guests will perform a WSO-co-commissioned piece by Ms. Assad entitled Play, which will heavily feature children’s toys as instruments, an inspiration drawn from Clarice’s own two young children.

Our concertmaster Rachel Stegeman will take center stage as we perform Scheherazade by Rimsky-Korsakov, a piece that inspired Assad’s career as a musician. When this concert was being designed by Maestro Devlin and Ms. Assad, Clarice indicated that this was the single piece that was most inspirational in her career, and we look forward to sharing this incredible music–and its story–with you. And finally, we are thrilled to have our Assistant Conductor Antoine Clarkreturn to the Capitol Stage to conduct the Ballad in A Minor by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor. This work is one of the most powerful and heartfelt by this vitally important British composer who sadly died far too young.

Subscriptions for the 2023-2024 season, Music at Play, are on sale now. Contact the WSO box office at boxoffice@wheelingsymphony.com or 304-232-6191 to subscribe today.

Single tickets on sale September 5.

