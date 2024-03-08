Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Johnny Cash – The Official Concert Experience comes to the Capitol Theatre next week. The performance is on Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 7:30pm.

Bringing songs and stories from the “Man in Black” to the stage in a way that audiences haven’t seen or heard before. With video of Johnny from episodes of The Johnny Cash TV Show projected on a screen above the stage, a live band and singers will accompany him in perfect sync. This concert experience will showcase iconic performances from the TV show and highlight the spirit of the legend by revisiting some of his memorable words and anecdotes.

Cash will perform some of his biggest hits, including “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Ring of Fire, “And “I Walk the Line,” and share stories of people he met along the way whose causes he championed–the working man from all walks of life. Plus, onstage male and female singers will split vocal duties performing their own takes on Cash hits. The music never stops in this concert event!

