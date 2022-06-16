I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE to be Presented at Greenbrier Valley Theatre

Greenbrier Valley Theatre is preparing to produce its first musical of the 2022 season, I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change. Written by Joe DiPietro and Jimmy Roberts, it originally opened Off-Broadway in 1997. The musical comedy is the second-longest running Off-Broadway musical.

The show, presented in a series of vignettes, revolves around the many feelings and thoughts that go into romantic relationships. Four actors play various parts throughout the musical, highlighting the humorous and sometimes somber moments of dating, marriage, and love.

The production will star GVT newcomers Valerie Torres-Rosario, Brian Michael Hoffman, and Matthew Krob. Erin Jerozal, director of Driving Miss Daisy (2021), will also be featured.

Ben Liebert (Pride and Prejudice) will direct the musical. Along with Liebert's direction, the production will also feature musical direction by Minhui Lee. Scenic design was completed by Production Manager Richard Crowell, costume design by Sherry McCombs, lighting design by E. Tonry Lathroum, and sound and prop design by Arron Seams. Elizabeth Salisch will serve as the Production Stage Manager.

The play, examining the truths and myths of love, truly does celebrate the dating game. It will be perfect for those on their first date, or their one hundredth date.

"We see a lot of negativity about love and commitment in our world, whether it's in the news or the entertainment we consume. Relationships are hard and love isn't always easy to come by. But it's important to present a show that actually celebrates love. Sure, we poke fun at the dating process or the minutia of marriage but ultimately we reflect the joy of finding a partner," says Liebert.

Now entering its 55th season, Greenbrier Valley Theatre, The State Professional Theatre of West Virginia is a mainstay and theatre destination located in Lewisburg, WV. The arts organization has been further recognized as a "West Virginia Jewel of the Hills," awarded the Living the Dream Service Organization Honor Roll by The Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Commission, and is a multi-year recipient of Non-Profit Business of the Year. GVT boasts a robust series of year-round programing and educational offers with the goal to enlighten, enrich, and enliven throughout the region.

I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change opens at GVT on June 17 and runs through the 26. This production does contain adult humor, mature content, and language. Tickets are $32 for general seating, $29 for senior citizens age 60 and above, and $20 for students. For more information on tickets, shows, and the organization's history, visit the theatre's website: www.gvtheatre.org or call the box office at (304) 645-3838.