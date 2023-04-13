HATFIELDS & MCCOYS Comes to Theatre West Virginia This Summer

Performed live under the stars, Hatfields and McCoys come to Theatre West Virginia this summer.

Two American Appalachian mountaineer families who, with their kinfolk and neighbors, engaged in a legendary feud that attracted nationwide attention in the late 1800s.

The long-running historical drama based on the feud between two families. The Hatfields of Mingo County, West Virginia and the McCoys of Pike County, Kentucky.

The play is written by Billy Edd Wheeler.

Performances run June 22-July 5.