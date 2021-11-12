ELF THE MUSICAL Returns to the Historic Dock Street Theatre Next Month

Back by popular demand! After sold out performances in 2019, Elf The Musical returns to the Historic Dock Street Theatre!

Based on the beloved and hilarious 2003 Will Ferrell film, Elf The Musical tells the story of Buddy, who mistakenly crawls into Santa's bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. Raised as an elf and unaware that he is actually a human, Buddy realizes he is different when he grows up to tower over the other elves and finds that he is a disastrous toy-maker. With Santa's permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his true identity.

Performances run December 1-19, 2021.

Learn more at https://charlestonstage.com/shows-and-tickets/elf-the-musical.