Contemporary Youth Arts Company Moves Charleston Holiday Tradition MARY: A ROCK OPERA Online

Charleston's Contemporary Youth Arts Company is premiering a new filmed presentation of their annual production, "MARY: A Rock Opera," at 7PM on Friday, November 27th, on their YouTube channel youtube.com/user/cyacwv.

CYAC has performed "MARY: A Rock Opera" the Friday after Thanksgiving for the past 23 years. The piece by Mark Scarpelli and Dan Kehde follows the life of Mary, mother of Jesus, during the final 9 months before the birth of Christ.

Because of COVID-19, CYAC was unable to mount their usual production this year, but they were able to keep the tradition alive with this filmed production, shot earlier this month at the Elk City Playhouse under strict COVID-19 Protocols.

The cast features Afton Myers as Mary, Susannah Atkins as Gabriel, Grace Javins as Elizabeth, Christian McCormick as Joseph, Nik Tidquist as Zechariah, and Daniel Calwell as Herod.

"MARY is a tradition that has been running for more than two decades," said Daniel Calwell, who plays King Herod. "It brings joy to folks in the best of times, and I believe it will uplift us all - as a city, a community, a country, and as people - in these uncertain and bleak times."

Dan Kehde is the Playwright and Director, Mark Scarpelli is the Composer and Musical Director, Austin Susman is the Director of Photography and Editor, Penny Kehde is the Assistant Director and costume designer, Erin McGrath Susman is the Assistant Director of Photography, and the sound was mixed and mastered by Daniel Cioffi

"I hope we've been able to re-create the heart of the piece," said Writer and Director Dan Kehde about the upcoming release, "even as the pandemic has been a heartbreak for so many of us."

"If you've never seen Mary there's no reason for not experiencing this 2020 performance," adds composer Mark Scarpelli. "We know you will enjoy this moving performance."

"This is a really unique convergence of film and live theatre," said Director of Photography and Editor Austin Susman, "the performances were all recorded live, so it has the spontaneity and liveness of a theatrical performance. At the same time recording without an audience meant we were able to stage the show for the cameras and bring the viewers up on stage at times to capture a closeness that can only be achieved on film."

To keep the cast and crew safe, all rehearsals and taping took place on a closed set. Cast and crew wore face coverings at all times on set with the exception of when actors were actively performing on camera during tapings.

The film is being released free of charge. In lieu of a ticket purchase, viewers are asked to send donations to the Elk City Renewal Association, the organization that sponsors the Elk City Playhouse and made this film possible. Donations may be sent via check to Elk City Renewal Association, 303 West Washington Street, Charleston WV 25302.

Shows View More West Virginia Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You