Buckhannon Community Theatre Cancels Summer 2020 Season

Buckhannon Community Theatre has announced the cancellation of its summer 2020 season due to the current health crisis.

"We have decided during our monthly meeting on April 13th 2020 to cancel the performances of Mamma Mia and a proposed Kids Camp both slated for summer 2020 in an effort to prevent any potential spread of the virus," the theatre said in a press release.

The theatre is planning to resume normal operations as long as it is safe and in the best interest of public health this fall with the production of Clue, based on the popular board game and movie of the same title; more information on the production will be released soon.

The next BCT Executive Board meeting is scheduled for June 1 2020.

Read the theatre's full statement at MyBuckhannon.com.





Related Articles Shows View More West Virginia Stories

More Hot Stories For You