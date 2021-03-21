Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

American Shakespeare Center to Present HENRY V June 2021

ASC veteran Brandon Carter leads as King Henry V.

Mar. 21, 2021  
American Shakespeare Center will present Henry V beginning in June 2021.

In this final, epic installment of Shakespeare's Henriad trilogy, ASC veteran Brandon Carter leads as King Henry V-one of the greatest monarchs in English history. Swashbuckling adventure and romance burst at the seams of this the most exciting of Shakespeare's histories, which ends, as so many of the great stories do, in a wedding.

Learn more at https://americanshakespearecenter.com/events/henry_v/.

Cast:

  • Henry - Brandon Carter
  • Pistol, Ely - Chris Johnston
  • Boy, Gloucester, Governor, Burgundy - Elleon Dobias
  • Montjoy, Scroop - J Molière
  • Exeter, Erphingham - Jeremy L. West
  • Canterbury, Fluellen - John Harrell
  • Katherine, Dauphin, Court, Cambridge - Meg Rodgers
  • Nym, Alice, Orleans - Meme García
  • Grey, French King, Gower, York - Nic Sanchez
  • Constable, Bedford, Macmorris - Sam Saint Ours
  • Chorus, Hostess, Williams, Salisbury, Isabel - Zoe Speas

