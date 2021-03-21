American Shakespeare Center to Present HENRY V June 2021

American Shakespeare Center will present Henry V beginning in June 2021.

In this final, epic installment of Shakespeare's Henriad trilogy, ASC veteran Brandon Carter leads as King Henry V-one of the greatest monarchs in English history. Swashbuckling adventure and romance burst at the seams of this the most exciting of Shakespeare's histories, which ends, as so many of the great stories do, in a wedding.

Learn more at https://americanshakespearecenter.com/events/henry_v/.

Cast: