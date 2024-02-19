ALMOST QUEEN – A TRIBUTE TO QUEEN Comes to Capitol Theatre Next Month

ALMOST QUEEN – A TRIBUTE TO QUEEN comes to Capitol Theatre in West Virginia next month. The performance is on Saturday, March 02, 2024 at 7:30pm.

About Almost Queen

The most authentic QUEEN live show since the days of QUEEN themselves. A deliberate four piece band, Almost Queen delivers a live performance showcasing signature four part harmonies and intricate musical interludes. Donning genuine costumes, Almost Queen recaptures the live energy and precision that is the ultimate Queen experience.

