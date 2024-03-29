Youth Programming Returns To Compass Rose Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Compass Rose Theater has relaunched its all-youth programming by announcing "Alice In Wonderland" as its summer production. Auditions are now open for the play, which will debut in July 2024. The auditions are open to non-union youth actors between the ages of 8 and 17.

"Alice in Wonderland" is open to all young actors, dancers, and athletes, and diversity is desired. Auditions start on Saturday, April 13th at 11 AM and Wednesday, April 17th at 5 PM, by appointment only, at Maryland Hall in Annapolis. The shows will run from July 19th to 28th on weekends.

"Since the theater's inception in 2011, young actors have been cast to perform alongside and learn from professional actors. This all-youth show of "Alice in Wonderland" is an introduction to our Young Actors' Studio program scheduled to resume next season," said Executive Director Barbara Webber. "We are seeking funding to underwrite the Young Actor's Studio program so finances are not a barrier to enrollment." For Young Actors' Studio, a select number of young people audition for a coveted slot in the year-long commitment and learn from theater pros. Young Actors' Studio is one of Compass Rose's flagship programs that teaches young people the art of acting professionally.

To learn more or schedule an audition for "Alice in Wonderland," visit www.compassrosetheater.org/auditions.