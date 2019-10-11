Young Artists Of America At Strathmore's 2019-2020 Season

The Emmy Award-winning organization will kick off their 2019/2020 season on Sunday, October 27, 2019 with Once Upon a Mattress in Concert at The Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center at 4:00pm and again at Millenium Stage at The John F. Kennedy Performing Arts Center November 2, 2019 at 6:00pm. The production will feature over 140 talented, local high school and middle school student artists from their YAAOrchestra, YAACompany and YAAjunior programs.

For their spring production, Young Artists of America at Strathmore will present Disney's Beauty and the Beast at the Music Center at Strathmore on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 3:00pm. The production will feature the special participation of the show's famed Academy, Grammy, and Tony Award winning Composer, Alan Menken (Beauty & the Beast, The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, Newsies, Pocahontas, Little Shop of Horrors), who will work alongside nearly 300 middle to high school age performers, including 100 singers, dancers and actors from YAACompany and YAAjunior, the full 60-piece YAAOrchestra, and a 120 person guest chorus from Richard Montgomery High School. The production will also feature brilliant new costumes by nationally renowned Costume Designer, Travis Halsey and newly commissioned projections from NYC-based Projection Designer, DOMINIC GRIJALVA

Later in the spring on May 2 and 3, 2020, YAA's middle school ensemble, YAAjunior, will present their own production of Disney's Frozen, JR at AMP by Strathmore.

Performing artists in middle school and high school looking to join these productions can register for auditions now at this link.

Young Artists of America at Strathmore is a 501(c)(3) non-profit educational organization offering musical training to gifted and committed high school instrumentalists and vocalists throughout the year. Through mentorship and individualized instruction from world-renowned musicians, students train collaboratively to perform fully orchestrated, classical and musical theater concerts in state-of-the-art venues such as Strathmore. www.YAA.org





