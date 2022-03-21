Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company to Present World Premiere of HI, ARE YOU SINGLE?

Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company has announced the world premiere of writer/performer Ryan J. Haddad's Hi, Are You Single on its Washington D.C. stage, where it is being presented in association with L.A.'s IAMA Theatre Company.



The two companies banded together in 2021, during the height of the pandemic, to stream Haddad's exploration of the complicated world of dating from his unique perspective as a gay man living with cerebral palsy.



In Hi, Are You Single? Haddad asks us to examine sexuality through the lens of a gay man with a disability who is struggling to make meaning out of intimate interactions. From encounters with drag queens to platonic lap dances, Ryan guides the audience through the gay dating scene with his provocative take on intimacy, rejection and judgment. His one request? Please bring an attractive male friend with you.



Haddad was the recipient of IAMA's 2020 Rhimes Unsung Voices Playwriting Commission. Hi, Are You Single? was developed by Dixon Place, Williamstown Theatre Festival, and The Public Theater/Under the Radar, and originally developed with Laura Savia.



Directed by Savia, Hi, Are You Single? will receive its world premiere staging with an in-person audience on the Woolly Mammoth stage from March 28 through April 10.



Tickets to HI, ARE YOU SINGLE? start at $29. Twenty-eight Pay-What-You-Will tickets are also available to every single performance by selecting the PWYW seats and adjusting the ticket price.



Tickets (with the exception of preview night Pay-What-You-Will performances) are available at woollymammoth.net by phone at (202) 393-3939, and via email at tickets@woollymammoth.net.



Patrons who are 30-years-old and younger may, at any time, purchase Section C tickets for $20 to any performance. There are also discounts available for educators, first responders, and active U.S. military personnel, spouses, and veterans. More information is available at woollymammoth.net.