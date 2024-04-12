Washington National Opera Reveals 2024–2025 Cafritz Young Artists

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Washington National Opera has announced the roster of the 2024–2025 Cafritz Young Artists. The nationally regarded program provides early-career singers, pianists, and coaches with training from WNO mentors and performance experience on Kennedy Center stages. Cafritz Young Artists gain experience performing wide-ranging repertoire that spans from opera standard to actively working with living composers and librettists on new works.

The 2024–2025 Washington National Opera Cafritz Young Artists are:

First-year Cafritz Young Artists:

Viviana Goodwin, soprano

Nicholas Huff, tenor

Anneliese Klenetsky, soprano

Tongyao Li, piano

Michelle Mariposa, mezzo-soprano Returning Cafritz Young Artists:

Tiffany Choe, soprano

Kresley Figueroa, soprano

Pei-Hsuan Lin, piano

Winona Martin, mezzo-soprano

Sergio Martínez, bass-baritone

Jonathan Patton, baritone

Sahel Salam, tenor

“After an extensive audition process with over 830 applicants and hearing auditions in Houston, Cincinnati, New York City and Washington, D.C., WNO is thrilled to welcome these five gifted artists to the Cafritz Young Artist Program,” says Christopher Cano, Director, Cafritz Young Artists and American Opera Initiative. “They will join the seven sophomore Young Artists for a year of learning, training, and performing that will lay a solid foundation for their professional career.”

In addition to performance opportunities throughout the year, the Cafritz Young Artists will perform the WNO's production of Gods and Mortals: A Celebration of Wagner, October 26, 2024 and The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs on May 9, 2024 in the Opera House; the holiday opera, Jungle Book, December 13–15, 2024 in the Terrace Theater; and in three new operas that will premiere as part of WNO's American Opera Initiative (AOI), on January 18, 2025 in the Terrace Theater. The Cafritz Young Artists program is led by Christopher Cano, Director of the Cafritz Young Artists and AOI.

“We're so pleased to welcome another distinguished class of Cafritz Young Artists, now in its 23rd year,” says WNO Artistic Director Francesca Zambello. “These young artists represent the future of opera, not only in great vocal and dramatic talent but in terms of defining where the art form is headed. Throughout the year they will receive training and performing experience, work alongside the many opera professionals who grace the WNO stages, and earn knowledge that will serve them as they embark on successful national and international careers. The Cafritz Young Artists program is designed to think about and push the future of opera.