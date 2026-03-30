Washington National Opera Names Marc A. Scorca to Board of Trustees

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Washington National Opera (WNO) today announced that Marc A. Scorca, the longtime president and CEO of OPERA America, will join its Board of Directors following his retirement from the national service organization at the end of 2025. Scorca’s appointment comes at a pivotal moment for Washington National Opera as the company charts an ambitious new chapter of artistic and institutional independence.

Widely regarded as one of the most influential leaders in the American opera field, Scorca brings decades of experience advancing opera companies, artists, and audiences across the United States. Scorca was hired in 1990 to lead OPERA America and served as its president and CEO for 35 years. During his tenure, he expanded the membership from 120 to more than 200 opera companies, hundreds of affiliated institutions, and thousands of individuals. He also led the organization’s largest capital campaign—raising $14.5 million to build the National Opera Center in New York City—and oversaw the distribution of more than $22 million in grants supporting the creation and production of new operas, innovative audience development strategies, professional training programs, and an extensive research portfolio. Throughout his career, Scorca has been a tireless advocate for innovation and inclusion in opera, establishing initiatives to support emerging composers, librettists, and other artists. As a fitting capstone to his career, Scorca recently was inducted into the Opera Hall of Fame.

“Marc has long been one of the most visionary and passionate thought leaders in the arts. It's a distinct honor now to have his service as a trustee of WNO,” shares WNO Board President Andy Pharoah. “His perspective will be invaluable as we continue to shape the future of our company.”

“As WNO launches a new chapter of independence, there is no one more qualified than Marc to help us consider how arts organizations like ours perform an essential role civic life—and that creative freedom and artistic expression continue to inspire and unite our communities,” said Timothy O’Leary, General Director of Washington National Opera.

“Marc’s influence on the American opera landscape is immeasurable,” said WNO Artistic Director Francesca Zambello. “For decades he has championed artists, nurtured new work, and strengthened the ecosystem of opera in this country. As Washington National Opera steps boldly into its future, we are thrilled to have the support of someone who has demonstrated such extraordinary commitment to the art form.”

“I am honored and delighted to lend my support to the outstanding leadership team at Washington National Opera to sustain and strengthen the company at this landmark moment in the organization’s history,” commented Scorca. “The success of WNO is important to the entire opera industry,”

ABOUT WASHINGTON NATIONAL OPERA

(WNO) is one of the world’s leading opera companies. Led by General Director Timothy O’Leary, Artistic Director Francesca Zambello, and Music Director Robert Spano, WNO presents a wide-ranging repertory spanning beloved classics, contemporary works, and newly commissioned operas, collaborating with many of opera’s greatest luminaries, including Christine Goerke, Denyce Graves, Renée Fleming, J'Nai Bridges, and Ryan McKinny. Founded in 1956, WNO celebrates its 70th anniversary in 2026, a year that also marks its return to operating as a fully independent company. Recent seasons have featured acclaimed productions of Aida, The Marriage of Figaro, and a landmark Turandot with a newly commissioned ending by Christopher Tin and Susan Soon He Stanton. WNO’s legacy includes Zambello’s internationally celebrated Wagner’s Der Ring des Nibelungen cycle, the D.C. premiere of Jenine Tesori’s Blue and Grounded—a WNO co-commission—and the world premiere of Philip Glass’ Appomattox.

WNO is also internationally recognized for its education and community engagement initiatives, including the American Opera Initiative, the Cafritz Young Artist Program, the WNO Opera Institute, and Opera in the Outfield, which advance its mission to make opera vital, accessible, and artistically ambitious in the nation’s capital. Beyond the main stage, WNO artists bring opera into the community through initiatives such as workshops with incarcerated youth at the Northern Virginia Juvenile Detention Center, educational programs at the Library of Congress exploring themes from the season’s repertory, and performances and musical events in venues throughout the Washington region.

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