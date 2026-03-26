WNO Cafritz Young Artists Program to Present Menotti's OLD MAID AND THE THIEF

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Washington National Opera's Cafritz Young Artists Program will perform The Old Maid and the Thief on Thursday, April 16 at 7 p.m. at the WNO Studio in Washington, D.C.. Audiences are invited to “pay what you can,” with a suggested donation starting at $15 to support the Cafritz Young Artist Program.

The production is the Cafritz Young Artists Program's “Project Presentation,” in which Young Artists are purposely given very little time to learn and rehearse a production to simulate the real-world experience of stepping into an opportunity on short notice—a skill that is often very necessary for professional opera singers.

“WNO's Cafritz Young Artists Program's Project Presentation gives our Young Artists the unique opportunity to prepare and perform a full production in just under a week,” says CYAP Director Christopher Cano. “At some point in their careers, every artist is called upon to step in at the last minute, often under challenging circumstances. This program allows them to stretch their creative wings, take on new roles, and develop that essential flexibility in a supportive and empowering environment.”

The Old Maid and the Thief by Gian Carlo Menotti is a witty and satirical one-act opera that explores morality, temptation, and the allure of the forbidden. Set in a small town, the story centers on two seemingly respectable women—Miss Todd, played by Veronica Siebert, and her maid Letitia, played by Viviana Goodwin—whose curiosity and hunger for excitement lead them into increasingly questionable behavior when they harbor a handsome drifter, Bob, played by Chandler Benn.

As gossip spreads, the town busybody Miss Pinkerton, played by Anneliese Klenetsky, fuels suspicion and intrigue. What follows is a comedic unraveling that cleverly suggests it is often those who appear most proper who are quickest to abandon their principles.

“Washington National Opera's Cafritz Young Artists Program is at the heart of WNO's mission to nurture the next generation of operatic talent,” says WNO General Director Timothy O'Leary. “This year's class of artists is exceptional, both their appearances through the D.C. community and in vital roles in main stage productions. With this performance, we're pleased to open wide the doors of WNO's rehearsal studio, which enables us to make this event accessible through our ‘pay-what-you-can' approach.”

“We're proud to highlight this production as part of our ongoing commitment to American works,” says WNO Artistic Director Francesca Zambello. “Menotti has a deep and meaningful connection to WNO as we have produced many of his operas over the years. It's especially gratifying to rekindle that relationship and celebrate his legacy as a composer who created a kind of American verismo style.”