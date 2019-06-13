WILL ON THE HILL Benefit Raises $479,000 for Shakespeare Theatre Company's Educational Programs

Members of Congress, distinguished Washington influencers and professional actors took to the stage on June 10, 2019 to raise vital funds for the Company's education and community engagement programs.

Directed by Shakespeare Theatre Company's Artistic Associate Craig Baldwin and written by Michael Trottier with assistance from D.C.'s West Wing Writers, Good Morrow America presented a humorous take on morning news shows with Shakespeare's scheming spouses fighting against each other as feuding cohosts. Reed Birney (House of Cards) played a chipper Macbeth and Constance Shulman (Orange is the New Black) was the Pulitzer-focused Lady Macbeth in Good Morrow America.

To open the show, students from Duke Ellington School of the Arts performed Duke Clarence's dream and death scene (act 1, scene 4) from Richard III. Students devised every aspect of the performance and created a balletic chorus of spirits accompanying the Duke in his final tormented hours. The young actors are part of STC's Text Alive! program, one of STC's many educational, artistic and community engagement programs that deepen the connection to classical theatre in learners of all ages.

The Shakespeare Theatre Company reaches nearly 20,000 students, teachers and community members every year through education and community programs, and Will on the Hill remains vital to its continued success and scope. Each year STC's Engagement and Education Department serves students in every D.C. Public and Public Charter High School, providing in-school workshops, free supplemental material and free or deeply subsidized tickets and transportation to theatrical performances.

Photo Credit: Kevin Allen





