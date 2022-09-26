WATCH: THE SIGNATURE SHOW Season 3, Episode 2 Released

Signature Theatre has released Season 3, Episode 2 of The Signature Show, streaming free on YouTube featuring performances by acclaimed artists, interviews, and a peek behind the scenes at Signature Theatre.

Watch below!

All episodes of The Signature Show can be found on Signature Theatre's YouTube Channel @sigtheatre (YouTube.com/sigtheatre).

On this episode, they celebrate the final two weeks of Signature's critically-acclaimed production of The Color Purple with a special performance of "Boogie Wonderland," the Earth, Wind & Fire hit single written by The Color Purple co-composer Allee Willis, featuring Kaiyla Gross and DeAnte Haggerty-Willis. You'll also watch hilarity ensue when Signature attempts the Hot Ones Challenge, featuring The Color Purple cast members Tobias A. Young, Jalisa Williams, and Keenan McCarter. Finally, join them as they ask No Place to Go creator Ethan Lipton about his creative process when he wrote the musical ten years ago.

ABOUT SIGNATURE



Signature Theatre is a Tony Award®-winning regional theater that broadens and brightens the region's cultural landscape with its bold productions of challenging new and established works and engaging education and outreach programs. Founded in 1989 by Eric Schaeffer and Donna Migliaccio, and currently under the leadership of Managing Director Maggie Boland and Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner, musical theater is Signature's "signature," and the Theatre is renowned for its definitive Sondheim productions, inventive adaptations of overlooked or forgotten works, and investment in fresh new projects. Signature combines Broadway-caliber productions with intimate playing spaces and aims to be a leading force in U.S. musical theater.

Since its inception, the Theatre has produced 60 world premiere works-including 19 new musical commissions. Signature opens its doors to more than 100,000 people annually from the Washington, DC region and beyond and reaches more than 10,000 students every year through its innovative education programs, including the award-winning initiative Signature in the Schools. Signature has won 134 Helen Hayes Awards for excellence in the Washington, DC region's professional theater and has been honored with 452 nominations.

The Signature Show, Season 3, Episode 2

Streams Free on YouTube at THE SIGNATURE SHOW - Hot Wings, Talking with Aliens and Boogie Wonderland