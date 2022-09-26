Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

WATCH: THE SIGNATURE SHOW Season 3, Episode 2 Released

On this episode, they celebrate the final two weeks of Signature’s production of The Color Purple with a special performance of “Boogie Wonderland".

Register for Washington, DC News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 26, 2022  

Signature Theatre has released Season 3, Episode 2 of The Signature Show, streaming free on YouTube featuring performances by acclaimed artists, interviews, and a peek behind the scenes at Signature Theatre. 

Watch below!

All episodes of The Signature Show can be found on Signature Theatre's YouTube Channel @sigtheatre (YouTube.com/sigtheatre). 

On this episode, they celebrate the final two weeks of Signature's critically-acclaimed production of The Color Purple with a special performance of "Boogie Wonderland," the Earth, Wind & Fire hit single written by The Color Purple co-composer Allee Willis, featuring Kaiyla Gross and DeAnte Haggerty-Willis. You'll also watch hilarity ensue when Signature attempts the Hot Ones Challenge, featuring The Color Purple cast members Tobias A. Young, Jalisa Williams, and Keenan McCarter. Finally, join them as they ask No Place to Go creator Ethan Lipton about his creative process when he wrote the musical ten years ago.

ABOUT SIGNATURE


Signature Theatre is a Tony Award®-winning regional theater that broadens and brightens the region's cultural landscape with its bold productions of challenging new and established works and engaging education and outreach programs. Founded in 1989 by Eric Schaeffer and Donna Migliaccio, and currently under the leadership of Managing Director Maggie Boland and Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner, musical theater is Signature's "signature," and the Theatre is renowned for its definitive Sondheim productions, inventive adaptations of overlooked or forgotten works, and investment in fresh new projects. Signature combines Broadway-caliber productions with intimate playing spaces and aims to be a leading force in U.S. musical theater. 

Since its inception, the Theatre has produced 60 world premiere works-including 19 new musical commissions. Signature opens its doors to more than 100,000 people annually from the Washington, DC region and beyond and reaches more than 10,000 students every year through its innovative education programs, including the award-winning initiative Signature in the Schools. Signature has won 134 Helen Hayes Awards for excellence in the Washington, DC region's professional theater and has been honored with 452 nominations. 

The Signature Show, Season 3, Episode 2
Streams Free on YouTube at THE SIGNATURE SHOW - Hot Wings, Talking with Aliens and Boogie Wonderland

Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Elton John Receives National Humanities Medal from President Biden at White HouseElton John Receives National Humanities Medal from President Biden at White House
September 24, 2022

Sir Elton John, multiple-Grammy award winning artist and Founder of the Elton John AIDS Foundation and his husband, David Furnish, were hosted by President Joe Biden and the First Lady Dr. Jill Biden as part of the event, “A Night When Hope and History Rhyme” organized in collaboration with The History Channel and A+E Networks.
Derrick 'D-Nice' Jones to Headline the Kennedy Center Opera House With CLUB QUARANTINE LIVEDerrick 'D-Nice' Jones to Headline the Kennedy Center Opera House With CLUB QUARANTINE LIVE
September 23, 2022

The legendary artist, DJ, photographer, and Kennedy Center Hip Hop Culture Council Member Derrick “D-Nice” Jones, will be the first DJ and Hip Hop artist to headline the Kennedy Center Opera House with a very special edition of Club Quarantine Live on Saturday, November 19 at 7:30 p.m.
Photos: First Look at THE TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL at the Ford's TheatrePhotos: First Look at THE TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL at the Ford's Theatre
September 23, 2022

Ford's Theatre Society is presenting Horton Foote's The Trip to Bountiful through October 16, 2022. Directed by Michael Wilson, this classic American drama is a compelling portrait of family, what we hold onto and what we leave behind. Get a first look at photos here!
Kennedy Center Presents Cloud Gate Dance Theatre Of Taiwan Next MonthKennedy Center Presents Cloud Gate Dance Theatre Of Taiwan Next Month
September 23, 2022

Cloud Gate Dance Theatre of Taiwan returns to the Kennedy Center, last seen in 2016, with an acclaimed production by its new artistic director Cheng Tsung-lung, October 20–22 in the Eisenhower Theater.
ARCH/Valley Place Arts Collaborative Presents Staged Readings of BRUTE FARCE, An Original Comedy By Craig HoukARCH/Valley Place Arts Collaborative Presents Staged Readings of BRUTE FARCE, An Original Comedy By Craig Houk
September 22, 2022

BRUTE FARCE by DC based playwright, Craig Houk will receive four staged readings at the Anacostia Arts Center on Oct 27th, 28th & 29th, 2022.