Virtual Repertory Theatre Collective Presents SENSE AND SENSIBILITY A Virtual Production

Experience the timeless tale of love and betrayal in VRTC's virtual production of SENSE AND SENSIBILITY. Follow the Dashwood sisters as they navigate heartbreak and peril in a new and dangerous world, playing March 9th, 10th and 16th.

Love. Betrayal. Heartbreak. Peril. The Dashwood family finds themselves cast out from their home and left to make a new life for themselves in a strange place. But danger lurks behind every friendly face... who can Elinor and Marianne trust, and who will seek to devastate these girls anew? To make it in this world, they will need some Sense... and Sensibility.

The drama, intrigue, and romance of Jane Austen's debut novel is brought to life as the 1950's weekday soap opera Women's Afternoon Drama, complete with the bells and whistles of in-studio advertisements! But much like the people and problems that the Dashwood sisters have to navigate, is there more to the show than meets the eye? And perhaps the attitudes and biases of yesteryear need to be called out from a modern perspective ...?

Featuring performances by Kari Kitts, Mitch Macdonald, Rachel Rhodes, Karla Wren, Megan James, Tricia Pisarra, Toni Young and Ryan Vaughan.

Tickets

Performances are: Saturday, March 9th at 8:30pm EST/5:30pm PST; Sunday, March 10th at 4:00pm EST/1:00pm PST; and Saturday, March 16th at 8:30pm EST/5:30pm PST. Tickets are available for all performances and cost $10 on sale online at the Eventbrite page at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/713028065137/.