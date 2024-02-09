Virginia Repertory Theatre Launches National Search for Managing Director

Virginia Repertory Theatre is launching a national search led by Arts Consulting Group to find the organization’s next Managing Director.

“We have great momentum at Virginia Rep following our successful Gala in January, and now we seek a strategic leader to help move us forward,” said Board Chair Martha Quinn. “We’re looking specifically for a strategic, financial, and operational leader who will be responsible for earned and contributed revenue oversight, budgeting, and administration of our $5.4M organization. We hope to name our new Managing Director by summertime.”

“Regional theatre is key to the economic and cultural ecosystem in any community. We are well-established as the largest professional theatre in Central Virginia, and the latest Arts & Economic Prosperity report from Americans for the Arts demonstrates our economic impact on this city and region. Artists, technicians, and staff can engage in meaningful work, and we continue to make progress in our commitment to pay equity and a fair wage for all who work with us,” Quinn added.

Interim Managing Director Amy Wratchford pointed to the opportunities as a result of the acquisition of the Virginia Rep Center for Arts and Education. “The momentum has been palpable since I began working at Virginia Rep. There is untapped potential throughout the organization and especially within the Virginia Rep Center which has become the heart and home of our full season of family programming, theatre education camps and classes, Virginia Rep on Tour rehearsals, administrative offices, and community events,” Wratchford said. “This new leader will get to maximize these opportunities in collaboration with our Artistic Directors, strengthening and expanding our community partnerships.”

A key member of the executive leadership team, the Managing Director’s focus will span many areas including Strategic Engagement and Board Governance, Operations and Finance, Audience Development and Revenue, and Community Interactions and Connections. The successful candidate will partner with the Artistic Director for Programming, the Artistic Director for Education, and the Artistic Director for Community to not only lead the staff and artists, but also cement and grow Virginia Rep’s reputation and partnerships within Richmond’s performing arts and broader communities.

As noted in the job description, Virginia Rep seeks a Managing Director who will be a collaborative leader who balances the value of building consensus and inviting input, with the responsibilities of decision making, problem solving, and leadership. Transparency and open communication will be key tenets of their leadership style, and they will recognize challenges without allowing them to become obstacles to forward movement and growth. A goal-and people-oriented executive, the Managing Director will guide the organization with warmth, respect, and professionalism in their actions, setting the tone and direction on how employees interact with each other and with the diverse communities that Virginia Rep serves. With the goal of building a shared culture of openness and collaboration, they will engage the Board and staff in the decision-making process, while taking responsibility for outcomes, and build an organizational culture of teamwork, accountability, and trust, characterized by proactive decision making, open communication, and strategic fiscal management.

The full posting can be seen at this link:

https://artsconsulting.com/opensearches/virginia-repertory-theatre-managing-director/



