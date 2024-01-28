Video: Watch Nova Y. Payton Sing 'I Say A Little Prayer' from THAT'S WHAT FRIENDS ARE FOR at Signature Theatre

Watch Nova Y. Payton sing 'I Say A Little Prayer' from Signature's latest cabaret THAT'S WHAT FRIENDS ARE FOR, featuring the repertoire of Burt Bacharach below!

“Years ago, Nova Y. Payton, the singer of all singers, came up to me and said, ‘Mark, we have to do a Burt Bacharach cabaret, he's one of my favorites artists of all time.’” says Director of Signature Cabarets Mark G. Meadows. “Singers like Dionne Warwick, Aretha Franklin, Barbra Streisand and Luther Vandross are just a few who put their mark on his songs. I cannot wait to hear Nova put her sound on one of the most prolific and dynamic songwriters of all time, Burt Bacharach. Nova's voice, her incredible band, and the music of Burt? How can you not be excited?”

The incomparable Nova Y. Payton sings the repertoire of acclaimed tunesmith Burt Bacharach, whose six-decade career produced the hit musical Promises, Promises as well as chart-topping pop songs including “I Say A Little Prayer,” “Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head,” “I’ll Never Fall in Love Again” and “What the World Needs Now is Love.”

The cabaret runs at Signature Theatre through February 4.



