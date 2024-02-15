Video: Vinny DePonto Talks About Bringing MINDPLAY to Arena Stage

Watch as Drama Desk Award-nominated theatermaker and mentalist Vinny DePonto talks about his entirely new theatrical event in which your thoughts play a leading role in this all-new video.

Mindplay, the surprise addition to Arena Stage’s current season, is a love letter to the imperfect mind. Drama Desk Award–nominated theatermaker and mentalist Vinny DePonto guides audiences on an entirely new theatrical event in which their thoughts play a leading role. Hailed as a “warmly inviting, nostalgia-ridden, gem of a performance” (BroadwayWorld), Mindplay investigates the expansive beauty of imagination and the ephemeral and surprising nature of memory.



The work of theatermaker and mentalist Vinny DePonto uses a combination of psychological tricks, visual art, and immersive storytelling. His off-Broadway show Charlatan was nominated for a Drama Desk Award for “Unique Theatrical Experience.” He is also a member of the Bessie Award–winning theater group Third Rail Projects. His work has been presented by Ars Nova, American Conservatory Theater, American Repertory Theater at Harvard, and the Geffen. In addition to his live performances, DePonto’s work was featured in the most recent production of Angels in America on Broadway, in Lincoln Center’s Ghostlight, and in hit television shows on the Discovery Channel, NBC, and Netflix.



Drama Desk Award–nominated theatermaker and mentalist Vinny DePonto guides us on an entirely new theatrical event in which your thoughts play a leading role. A “warmly inviting, nostalgia-ridden, gem of a performance” (BroadwayWorld), Mindplay masterfully blurs the line between illusion and reality. Escape into the expansive beauty of imagination and bask in the ephemeral and surprising nature of memory.



TICKETS: Tickets are from $41 plus applicable fees. Ticket prices and availability are subject to change. Arena Stage’s many savings programs include “pay your age” tickets for those aged 30 and under, student discounts, and “Southwest Nights” for those living and working in the District’s Southwest neighborhood. To learn more, visit arenastage.org/savings-programs.



Tickets are available at arenastage.org. Tickets may also be purchased by phone at 202-488-3300, or in person at the Sales Office at 1101 Sixth Street, SW, D.C., Tuesday-Sunday, 12-8 p.m.



