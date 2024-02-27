Video: Go Behind The Curtain Of Shakespeare Theatre Company's THE LEHMAN TRILOGY

Go behind the curtain of Shakespeare Theatre Company's production of The Lehman Trilogy, adapted by Ben Power from the play by Stefano Massini in an all-new video.

The Lehman Trilogy plays in STC's Harman Hall February 22 – March 24.

Getting its long-awaited D.C. premiere, The Lehman Trilogy is helmed by director Arin Arbus, who previously directed STC's 2022 co-production of The Merchant of Venice.

Playing the multiple generations of the Lehman family and supporting characters are Edward Gero, Mark Nelson, and René Thornton Jr.

About The Lehman Trilogy

Meet the Lehman brothers—immigrants building an American dream that crumbles into a chaotic nightmare for future generations. With a cast of three actors covering 160 years of family struggles, achievements, and missteps, this winner of the 2022 Tony Award for Best Play is a powerhouse cautionary narrative for our times. A captivating feat of storytelling, The Lehman Trilogy examines the double-edged sword of capitalism and personal choices that created the largest financial crisis in U.S. history so far.

How To Get Tickets

Tickets start at $35 and are available now. For more information, please visit ShakespeareTheatre.org

https://www.shakespearetheatre.org/events/the-lehman-trilogy-23-24/ or call our Box Office at 202.547.1122.



