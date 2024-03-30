Video: Eleanor & Dario Perform at Kennedy Center's Millennium Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Eleanor & Dario perform live from Kennedy Center's Millennium Stage on Thursday, March 28, 2024 at 6 pm.

When charismatic NYC-based duo Eleanor Dubinsky and Dario Acosta Teich perform together, they connect — to each other, to audiences, to diverse traditions that become surprisingly familiar, and to the deeper reaches of human emotion. Their joyful concerts of jazz, Latin, French and original songs invite audiences to travel the world while discovering underground tributaries that connect us in our shared human experience.

Eleanor is a St. Louis, MO-born vocalist and multi-instrumentalist with musical roots in classical cello. Dario is a virtuoso guitarist from Tucumán, Argentina, a South American center of folk music and indigenous culture. Their shared, ever-evolving creative paths have taken them to respected stages across five continents, including Jazz Aspen-Snowmass, Lincoln Center’s La Casita, Bebop Jazz in Buenos Aires, the Guggenheim Museum, Joe’s Pub, Sounds Jazz in Brussels, The Museum of Music in Lisbon, Ball State, Kent State Tuscarawas and The Kimmel Center in Philadelphia. Eleanor and Dario also serve as cultural ambassadors for the U.S. State Department, performing and leading educational programs for U.S. Embassies in Latin America and on the African continent.

The artists are steadily accumulating accolades far and wide. Dario’s new release Acostango was included in NPR Alt.Latino's 2023 Best New Music Roundup and FOLKLORE (2022) was nominated for four Mercedes Sosa Awards (Argentina-based music prize) including Best Jazz Album, Best Alternative Folk Album and Best Instrumental Album. Eleanor was voted Best Francophone Singer NYC by French Culture Guides, was one of NPR Alt. Latino’s New Spring Music Picks 2018 and won the Best Song at the ASCAP EXPO Sennheiser Songwriting Competition.