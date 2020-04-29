VIDEO: Monumental Theatre Company Shares Musical Message Of Hope

Monumental Theatre Company has released a new video of, "Hear [Our] Song."

The video features Monumental favorites singing "Hear My Song" from the company's upcoming production of Jason Robert Brown's "Songs For a New World." The song is a message of hope in these trying times and a reminder that "we'll be fine."

"Hear My Song" from Songs For a New World, Music & Lyrics by Jason Robert Brown. Music Direction, Mixing, & Keys: Marika Countouris Guitar: Alec Green Bass: Jason Wilson Percussion: Sam Carolla.

Featuring (in order of appearance): Adelina Mitchell, Jyline Carranza, Rachel Barlaam, Allie O'Donnell, Chani Wereley, DeCarlo Raspberry, Christian Montgomery, Kurt Boehm, Derrick Truby, & Solomon Parker,

Editing: Michael Windsor.





